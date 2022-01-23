Desertion of OBC Ministers, MLAs Will Have No Impact on BJP's UP Poll Prospects: Keshav Maurya

Deputy Chief Minister Keshav Prasad Maurya on Sunday said desertion of OBC ministers and MLAs from the BJP will have no impact on the party’s poll prospects in Uttar Pradesh as all sections of society trust Prime Minister Narendra Modi. They have left to fulfil their “self-interest" and not for “any ideology", the BJP leader said.

Recently, Swami Prasad Maurya, Dara Singh Chauhan and Dharam Singh Saini quit the state cabinet and the BJP to join the Akhilesh Yadav-led Samajwadi Party (SP) along with some legislators. Dismissing any challenge from rivals in the high-decibel seven-phase Uttar Pradesh assembly elections, which begins next month, Deputy Chief Minister Maurya said it was claimed that the BJP would be impacted in the 2019 Lok Sabha polls, but the party won, and used the Hindi proverb ‘khoda pahar, nikle chuhiya’ to describe the claim makers.

He claimed that like in 2019, after the assembly polls’ results are declared on March 10 neither Yadav, Congress’ Priyanka Gandhi Vadra nor other “so-called challengers" to the BJP will be seen. Taking a swipe at the leaders who deserted the BJP, he told .

