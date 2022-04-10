Defying Congress party’s ‘ideological position’, senior party leader KV Thomas participated in a Communist Party of India (Marxist)’s national seminar and heaped praise on Kerala chief minister and CPI-M leader Pinarayi Vijayan.

At the seminar, KV Thomas said when he was in two minds whether to attend the event or not, the chief minister gave him the right advise.

CPI-M organised the seminar on Centre-state relations in Kannur as part of the 23rd Party Congress. KV Thomas attended the seminar despite being warned of action by KPCC president on attending the CPI-M event.

Meanwhile, without naming the KPCC president, CM Pinarayi Vijayan took a veiled dig at him and said: “We invited professor KV Thomas as a representative of Congress party. Even now he is participating as a leader of the Congress. Some people said that they will cut off his nose [a colloquial saying] but even now he is participating as Congress leader. Some people were announcing he will not participate. We knew that nothing will happen and [now] he is here as a congress leader."

KV Thomas, on the other hand, had a message for his colleagues that, “if you are accepting Rahul Gandhi’s leadership, you should participate in programmes like these that are against the policies of the Centre".

KV Thomas said that he is happy and proud that he participated in the seminar.

“I came here as a Congressman, from Congress family. When I see you all I feel that my decision to come here, participate in this seminar was right. I believe that my colleagues will understand that my participation in this event has become a strength for Congress also," Thomas said.

On supporting Vijayan government’s ambitious Silver Line semi high speed rail corridor project which is being vehemently opposed by his party, Thomas said,

“What I said in the case of development, what one should look is whether it is good for the country and the state. If it is, we should go together for the project, for the development, irrespective of who brought the project. I am not blindly supporting any project. If there is any problem or defect in K-rail, that should be addressed, instead of opposing it just because Pinarayi Vijayan brought it".

Thomas also called Pinarayi Vijayan “one of the good CMs in the country".

