Despite Losing Election from Sangrur, Here's Why This Punjab Candidate Remains a 'Winner'

In Punjab Sangrur, Aam Aadmi Party’s (AAP) candidate Narinder Kaur Bharaj defeated Shiromani Akali Dal’s (SAD) Sangrur candidate with a huge margin. But what caught the attention on social media was the SAD candidate’s name.

The Akali candidate Winnerjit Singh Goldy, who stood fourth became a topic of conversation on Twitter. Many users on the social media pointed out the irony in the name of SAD candidate ‘Winnerjit’ and the fact that he lost the assembly election.

A Twitter user wrote, “Punjabis love English names! Who keeps a name Winnerjit??"

One user called it the “dichotomy of human existence," while another user wrote “Winner and Jeet, still Lost."

A Twitter user wrote, “So basically Winnerjit lost to Winner-Jeet. Hmmmm."

According to the Election Commission website, Winnerjit Singh Goldy got 10,488 votes from Sangrur and stood at third place. Narinder Kaur Bharaj, who won from the seat, got 74,851 votes and secured 51.67 percent of the votes. Vijay Inder Singla from the Congress stood at third place while BJP’s Arvind Khanna secured third place.

Winnerjit Singh Goldy was appointed as Akali Dal candidate for the Sangrur seat on December 4, 2021. He was termed as a ‘hardworking youth leader’ by ex-state education minister Dr Daljit S Cheema.

Arvind Kejriwal-led Aam Aadmi party made a landslide victory in the Punjab assembly polls, winning 92 out of 117 seats, while Congress won 18 seats. The Akali Dal won just three seats in the elections.

