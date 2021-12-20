Home » News » Politics » Despite PM’s Warning, 9 BJP MPs Absent from Lok Sabha; All 20 Questions Taken Up During Question Hour

Opposition MPs including Congress’ Gaurav Gogoi and NCP’s Supriya Sule raised the matter while shouting slogans 'Shame, shame'. (Photo: Sansad TV/File)
BJP chief whip Rakesh Singh, Bangalore (South) MP Tejasvi Surya, Pashchim Champaran (Bihar) MP Sanjay Jaiswal were among nine BJP MPs absent from the Lok Sabha today.

Payal Mehta| CNN-News18
New Delhi // Updated: December 20, 2021, 15:05 IST

The Lok Sabha took up all 20 questions listed during the Question Hour on Monday, a record that was created twice earlier on March 14, 1972 and on November 27, 2019. However, the nine BJP MPs who had listed the questions were absent from the House when their names were called.

BJP chief whip Rakesh Singh, Bangalore (South) MP Tejasvi Surya, Pashchim Champaran (Bihar) MP Sanjay Jaiswal, Kaushambi (Uttar Pradesh) MP Vinod Kumar, Balurghat (West Bengal) MP and state party president Sukanta Majumdar and Pali (Rajasthan) MP PP Chaudhary were among nine MPs absent from the Lok Sabha today.

Opposition MPs including Congress’ Gaurav Gogoi and NCP’s Supriya Sule raised the matter while shouting slogans “Shame, shame". The two MPs also said it was “unacceptable" on BJP’s part to not even have those MPs who listed the questions in the House when their names were called.

This comes on the heels of Prime Minister Narendra Modi cracking the whip on BJP MPs for skipping Parliament. The PM had warned the MPs of “changes" if they continue to skip Parliament proceedings at the party meeting on December 7.

His warning came after Opposition created ruckus over the suspension of 12 MPs from Rajya Sabha where the BJP doesn’t have a majority.

PM Modi had emphasised in the past on the regular attendance of his party MPs in Parliament.

first published: December 20, 2021, 15:04 IST