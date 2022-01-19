Development, Good Governance, Nationalism BJP's Agenda for Polls: UP CM Adityanath

The BJP prioritized development, good governance, and nationalism as poll agenda while other parties promoted dynastic and family politics, Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath said on Wednesday as he hit out at rivals ahead of state assembly polls. While on an official visit to Gautam Buddh Nagar, Adityanath also trained guns at the Samajwadi Party over its choice of candidates for the polls, accusing the Akhilesh Yadav-led outfit of selecting candidates with criminal records.

We made development, good governance, and nationalism the agenda. The dynastic and family politics which prevailed in the state earlier not only encouraged nepotism and exploited the people of the state, the poor, farmers, and the youth but it also created an environment of insecurity, he said. Every third day a riot would break out in the state. Development automatically gets hampered if there is a curfew anywhere. When dishonesty and corruption become part of your genes, you cannot achieve good governance even remotely, he said.

These dynasts and exponents of familialism did all this in the past, Adityanath remarked as he attacked the SP, the Congress, and the Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP). He said during his tenure as chief minister since 2017, criminals were either lodged in jail or had left the state and accused the SP, the BSP, and the Congress of bringing back anti-social elements ahead of assembly polls by giving them tickets to fight elections.

He said SP has come on backfoot with its first list of candidates for the UP elections and now they cannot gather enough courage to release the second list. The kind of professional criminals and mafia have been given tickets in its first list, they will not be in a position to face the people of the state, Adityanath said.

The rioters of Muzaffarnagar, Saharanpur, criminals behind the exodus of traders in Kairana.. Bulandshahr, Syana, Loni.. the kind of people to whom they have given ticket it shows these political parties be it the Congress or the Samajwadi Party, they have not been able to overcome their criminal mindset, their pistol-mindset, their mafia-mindset, he said.

Their mindset has hampered the growth of the country. They are doing this again as mischief to bring back mafia rule in Uttar Pradesh by giving tickets to such people. The BJP is reaching out to the people on issues of development, good governance, and nationalism the planks on which we won the 2017 elections, he added.

Adityanath said the BJP did what it had promised in 2017 and on March 10, 2022, when the BJP will once again form the government in UP, it will again take forward these agendas. Elections to the 403 assembly seats in Uttar Pradesh will take place in seven phases beginning February 10. The results will be declared on March 10.

