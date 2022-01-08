Development of Mathura Pilgrimage Route Will Be My Service to Lord Krishna: Hema Malini

A day after Union Minister Nitin Gadkari announced the plan to redevelop the 84-Kos Parikrama Marg of Braj, Mathura MP Hema Malini on Saturday said the project is a service she always wanted to dedicate to Lord Krishna. And the government’s announcement to develop this stretch of road around Mathura shows that Lord Krishna has accepted my service, the veteran film actor-turned politician said.

The 84-Kos Parikrama Marg of Braj is a circular road around Mathura encompassing all key religious shrines of India, including Kedarnath and Badrinath, in symbolic form and devotees undertake pilgrimage barefoot on this 269-km road round the year, said a noted Mathura seer. It was long-pending demand of the local people and priests and by getting the project approved, Hema Malini has shown that she is a real devotee of Lord Krishna, he said.

