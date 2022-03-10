Deviya Vishwajit Rane Election Result 2022 LIVE Updates

Live election result status of key candidate Deviya Vishwajit Rane of BJP in the 2022 Goa Assembly / Vidhan Sabha elections. Check here if Deviya Vishwajit Rane has won or lost, is leading or is trailing.

Deviya Rane is the daughter-in-law of Congress leader Pratap Singh Rane, and is contesting on a BJP ticket from Poriem Assembly seat. Poriem has been a stronghold of the Congress from where Pratap Singh Rane had been getting elected since 1972. The contest becomes relatively less challenging for Deviya Rane as her husband Vishwajit Rane, BJP contestant from Valpoi constituency, is believed to have an impact in Poriem as well.

According to the election affidavit submitted with the Election Commission of India Deviya Vishwajit Rane is 48 years of age and her educational qualifications are: Graduate Professional. She has declared total assests of Rs 23.2 crore and total liabilies of Rs 11.6 crore.

