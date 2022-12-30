‘Devotion to Lord Ram, Hanuman Not BJP’s Copyright’: Uma Bharti’s Latest Salvo

BJP leader Uma Bharti added to fuel to the fire as she said the party doesn’t have a copyright on devotion to Lord Ram and Hanuman. Her statement came a day after she urged the Lodhi community in Madhya Pradesh that they should “look around" and feel free to vote for any party they like.

When asked about Congress leader and former MP CM Kamal Nath’s promise to build a Hanuman temple in the state, she said, “Devotion to Lord Ram and Hanuman is not the copyright of the BJP."

Uma Bharti is one of BJP’s tallest leaders in Madhya Pradesh, and has reportedly been upset with the party leadership for sidelining her, an NDTV report said.

Earlier during her address at a convention of marriageable boys and girls of her community on December 25 in Bhopal, she had first sparked a row when she told the Lodhi community that they are free to vote for any party by taking their own interest into account.

While she herself belongs to the same community and calls herself a loyal soldier of the BJP, she said, “I will come, I will come on the platform of my party, I will ask for votes. I never say that if you are a Lodhi then vote for the BJP. I tell everyone to vote for the BJP because I am a loyal soldier of my party. But I will expect a little from you that you will be a loyal soldier of the party."

According to a PTI report, Bharti said, “You have to see the surroundings and look for your interests. If you are not a party worker or a party voter, you have to decide for yourself. We are in the bond of love but from my side, you are completely free from the political bonding."

The state Congress tweeted a video of Bharti’s address and said, “Big message for Lodhi community -Senior BJP leader and former Chief Minister Uma Bharti has indicated to the Lodhi community that now there is no need to vote for the BJP. Uma Bharti ji, welcome to the grand campaign to save Madhya Pradesh."

After controversy erupted over her Lodhi community remark, Bharti took to Twitter on Thursday and issued a clarification in a series of tweets. “Not just the Lodhi society, but no caste, community, society or individual can be hostage to any political party in a democracy. Our leader PM Modi himself also says that the opposition should be strong," one of her tweets read.

On the uproar over the film ‘Pathan’, Uma Bharti questioned the need for protests. “The censor board of the BJP government should immediately remove the objectionable scenes," she said, adding that there is no need for politics in this.

