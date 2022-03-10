Dhampur Election Result 2022 LIVE Updates: Counting of Votes Begin

Live election results updates of Dhampur seat in Uttar Pradesh. A total of 7 candidates are contesting from this constituency in the 2022 Uttar Pradesh Assembly elections: Ashok Kumar Rana (BJP), Hussain Ahmad (INC), Naim Ul Hasan (SP), Thakur Moolchand Chauhan (BSP), Arun Kumar Gahlot (AAP), Meetan (PSPA), Vivek Kumar (ASPKR).

In the 2022 elections, this constituency recorded an estimated voter turnout of 67.2%, which is -1.19% compared to the 2017 elections. This seat was won by Ashok Kumar Rana of BJP in the 2017 Assembly polls.

Follow the live updating election results tables on this page for the latest Dhampur results.

CONSTITUENCY PROFILE:

Constituency No.20 Dhampur (धामपुर) is an Assembly/Vidhan Sabha seat in Ruhelkhand region and Bijnor district of Uttar Pradesh. Dhampur is part of Nagina Lok Sabha/Parliamentary constituency. This seat is categorised as: General, Semi Urban.

DEMOGRAPHIC PROFILE:

This General Assembly constituency has an estimated Scheduled Caste population of 17.8% and an estimated Scheduled Tribe population of 0%, according to the report of the Delimitation Commission, 2008. The estimated literacy level of the district in which this constituency falls in is 68.48%, according the Census of India, 2011.

In the 2019 Lok Sabha elections, there were a total of 336513 eligible electors in the Assembly segment, of which 1,86,776 were male and 1,49,725 female and 12 registered voters were of the third gender.

The electorate gender ratio in Dhampur in 2019 was: 802 female voters for every 1,000 male voters.

In the 2017 Assembly polls, there were a total of 3,33,064 eligible electors, of which 1,51,741 were male,1,30,532 female and 6 electors of the third gender.

In the 2012 Uttar Pradesh Assembly elections, there were a total of 2,52,629 eligible electors, of which 1,37,630 were male, 1,14,996 female and 3 voters of the third gender.

The number of service voters in Dhampur in 2017 was 68. In 2012, there were 78 service voters registered in the constituency.

PAST WINNERS / MLAs:

In the 2017 Uttar Pradesh Assembly elections, Ashok Kumar Rana of BJP won in this seat defeating Tha Mool Chand Chauhan of SP by a margin of 17,864 which was 9.26% of the total votes cast for the seat. BJP had a vote share of 42.58% in 2017 in this seat.

In 2012, Th Mool Chand Chauhan of SP emerged victorious in this seat beating Ashok Kumar Rana of BSP by a margin of 564 votes which was 0.35% of the total votes polled in the constituency. SP had a vote share of 33.12% in the seat.

In the 2019 Lok Sabha elections, BSP got the most number of votes in the 20 Dhampur Assembly segment of the 5. Nagina Lok Sabha constituency. Dr. S.T. Hasan of SP won the Nagina Parliament seat defeating Kunwar Sarvesh Kumar of BJP

In the 2014 Lok Sabha elections, BJP got the most votes in this Assembly segment and BJP won the Nagina Parliament seat.

NUMBER OF CONTESTANTS:

A total of 7 candidates contested in the 2022 elections from this seat. In 2017, there were 10 contestants in the fray for this seat and 18 in the 2012 polls.

CANDIDATES 2022:

The candidates contesting in the 2022 Uttar Pradesh Assembly elections from Dhampur are: Ashok Kumar Rana (BJP), Hussain Ahmad (INC), Naim Ul Hasan (SP), Thakur Moolchand Chauhan (BSP), Arun Kumar Gahlot (AAP), Meetan (PSPA), Vivek Kumar (ASPKR).

VOTER TURNOUT:

In the 2022 Uttar Pradesh Assembly elections, the estimated voter turnout in this seat was 67.2%. In 2017 this seat registered a turnout of 68.39%, while it was 63.8% in 2012.

POLL DATES:

Dhampur went to the polls in Phase 2 of the Uttar Pradesh Assembly elections 2022 on Monday, February 14, 2022. The counting of votes is on Thursday, March 10, 2022.

NUMBER OF POLLING STATIONS:

In the 2022 elections, there were a total of polling stations in No.20 Dhampur Assembly constituency. The corresponding figure in the 2017 elections was 288. In 2012, there were 259 polling stations.

EXTENT:

Assembly constituency No.20 Dhampur comprises of the following areas of Bijnor district of Uttar Pradesh: KC 3 Sherkot, Panchayats 1 Ajitpurdasi, 2 Barkhera Tanda, 4 Chak Mohmad Nagar, 5 Jampur, 6 Jasmor, 10 Manpur Shivpuri, 11 Mitthepur, 12 Moh. Alipur Madho, 13 Mukerpuri, 14 Palanpur, 16 Rasoolpur Mohd. Kuli, 17 Sabdalpur, 19 Saddober, 20 Safiyabad, 21 Salarabad, 22 Seohara of 4 Seohara KC, Panchayats 1 Amkhera Shanjarpur, 3 Bamnoli, 7 Chakrajmal, 10 Dhampur Husainpur, 11 Fahehullapur Khas, 13 Mauzampur Jaitra, 14 Mohri, 15 Mozampur Suraj, 16 Nindru of 2 Dhampur KC, Dhampur MB, Sherkot Municipal Board and Seohara Municipal Board of 4 Dhampur Tehsil.

A total of five Assembly constituencies in the state of Uttar Pradesh border Dhampur constituency, which are: Nagina, Barhapur, Nehtaur, Noorpur, Thakurdwara. This constituency shares an inter-state border with: no other state.

The total area covered by Dhampur is approximately 322 square kilometeres.

MAP LOCATION:

The geographic coordinates of Dhampur is: 29°17’52.4"N 78°34’33.6"E.

Refer to the live updating election results tables on this page for the latest Dhampur results.

