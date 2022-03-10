Dhananjay Singh Election Result 2022 LIVE Updates

Live election result status of key candidate Dhananjay Singh of JDU in the 2022 Uttar Pradesh Assembly / Vidhan Sabha elections. Check here if Dhananjay Singh has won or lost, is leading or is trailing.

Considered to be a strongman in the Purvanchal region, Dhananjai Singh is contesting from the Malhani Assembly seat in Jaunpur on a JD-U ticket. Singh has been an MLA and was a BSP MP from 2009 to 2014. He is also carrying a reward of Rs 25,000 on his head in the Ajit Singh murder case.

According to the election affidavit submitted with the Election Commission of India Dhananjay Singh is 46 years of age and his educational qualifications are: Post Graduate. He has declared total assests of Rs 23.4 Crore and total liabilies of Rs 1.1 Crore.

