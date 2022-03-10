Dhanghata Election Result 2022 LIVE Updates: BJP Leading at 10 AM

Live election results updates of Dhanghata seat in Uttar Pradesh. A total of 12 candidates are contesting from this constituency in the 2022 Uttar Pradesh Assembly elections: Harilal (IND), Lautan Prasad (SSD), Ganesh Chandra (BJP), Shanti Devi (INC), Santosh (BSP), Amrit Kumar (VIP), Alagu Prasad (SBSPA), Kusum (SAAP), Girajesh (AAP), Narendra Dev (JAP), Bhajuraram Alias Bhajuram (IND), Yashavant (IND).

In the 2022 elections, this constituency recorded an estimated voter turnout of 56.03%, which is -0.06% compared to the 2017 elections. This seat was won by Shri Ram Chauhan of BJP in the 2017 Assembly polls.

CONSTITUENCY PROFILE:

Constituency No.314 Dhanghata (धनघाटा) is an Assembly/Vidhan Sabha seat in North East region and Sant Kabir Nagar district of Uttar Pradesh. Dhanghata is part of Sant Kabir Nagar Lok Sabha/Parliamentary constituency. This seat is categorised as: Scheduled Caste, Rural.

DEMOGRAPHIC PROFILE:

This Scheduled Caste Assembly constituency has an estimated Scheduled Caste population of 26.37% and an estimated Scheduled Tribe population of 0%, according to the report of the Delimitation Commission, 2008. The estimated literacy level of the district in which this constituency falls in is 66.72%, according the Census of India, 2011.

In the 2019 Lok Sabha elections, there were a total of 3,46,824 eligible electors in the Assembly segment, of which 1,86,073 were male and 1,60,712 female and 39 registered voters were of the third gender.

The electorate gender ratio in Dhanghata in 2019 was: 864 female voters for every 1,000 male voters.

In the 2017 Assembly polls, there were a total of 2,81,290 eligible electors, of which 1,93,961 were male,1,63,117 female and 18 electors of the third gender.

In the 2012 Uttar Pradesh Assembly elections, there were a total of 3,37,494 eligible electors, of which 1,80,651 were male, 1,56,843 female and 0 voters of the third gender.

The number of service voters in Dhanghata in 2017 was 558. In 2012, there were 171 service voters registered in the constituency.

PAST WINNERS / MLAs:

In the 2017 Uttar Pradesh Assembly elections, Shri Ram Chauhan of BJP won in this seat defeating Algoo Prasad of SP by a margin of 16,909 which was 8.44% of the total votes cast for the seat. BJP had a vote share of 39.73% in 2017 in this seat.

In 2012, Alagu Prasad Chauhan of SP emerged victorious in this seat beating Ram Sidhare of BSP by a margin of 14,949 votes which was 8.01% of the total votes polled in the constituency. SP had a vote share of 35.55% in the seat.

In the 2019 Lok Sabha elections, BJP got the most number of votes in the 314 Dhanghata Assembly segment of the 62. Sant Kabir Nagar Lok Sabha constituency. Harish Chandra Alias Harish Dwivedi of BJP won the Sant Kabir Nagar Parliament seat defeating Ram Prasad Chaudhary of BSP

In the 2014 Lok Sabha elections, SP got the most votes in this Assembly segment and BJP won the Sant Kabir Nagar Parliament seat.

NUMBER OF CONTESTANTS:

A total of 12 candidates contested in the 2022 elections from this seat. In 2017, there were 9 contestants in the fray for this seat and 11 in the 2012 polls.

CANDIDATES 2022:

The candidates contesting in the 2022 Uttar Pradesh Assembly elections from Dhanghata are: Harilal (IND), Lautan Prasad (SSD), Ganesh Chandra (BJP), Shanti Devi (INC), Santosh (BSP), Amrit Kumar (VIP), Alagu Prasad (SBSPA), Kusum (SAAP), Girajesh (AAP), Narendra Dev (JAP), Bhajuraram Alias Bhajuram (IND), Yashavant (IND).

VOTER TURNOUT:

In the 2022 Uttar Pradesh Assembly elections, the estimated voter turnout in this seat was 56.03%. In 2017 this seat registered a turnout of 56.09%, while it was 55.3% in 2012.

POLL DATES:

Dhanghata went to the polls in Phase 6 of the Uttar Pradesh Assembly elections 2022 on Thursday, March 3, 2022. The counting of votes is on Thursday, March 10, 2022.

NUMBER OF POLLING STATIONS:

In the 2022 elections, there were a total of polling stations in No.314 Dhanghata Assembly constituency. The corresponding figure in the 2017 elections was 407. In 2012, there were 403 polling stations.

EXTENT:

Assembly constituency No.314 Dhanghata comprises of the following areas of Sant Kabir Nagar district of Uttar Pradesh: 3 Dhanghata Tehsil.

A total of seven Assembly constituencies in the state of Uttar Pradesh border Dhanghata constituency, which are: Khalilabad, Sahajanwa, Khajani, Mahadewa, Tanda, Alapur. This constituency shares an inter-state border with: no other state.

The total area covered by Dhanghata is approximately 486 square kilometeres.

MAP LOCATION:

The geographic coordinates of Dhanghata is: 26°33’40.7"N 83°01’46.2"E.

Refer to the live updating election results tables on this page for the latest Dhanghata results.

