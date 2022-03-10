Dhanolti Election Result 2022 LIVE Updates: Winner, Loser, Leading, Trailing, MLA, Margin

Live election results updates of Dhanolti seat in Uttarakhand. A total of 7 candidates are contesting from this constituency in the 2022 Uttarakhand Assembly elections: Jot Singh Bisht (INC), Pritam Singh Panwar (BJP), Jay Narayan (UJP), Amendra Bisht (AAP), Usha Panwar (UKD), Gaurav Tiwari (IND), Mahaveer Singh Rangarh (IND).

In the 2022 elections, this constituency recorded an estimated voter turnout of 65.42%, which is 0.98% compared to the 2017 elections. This seat was won by Pritam Singh Panwar of IND in the 2017 Assembly polls.

Follow the live updating election results tables on this page for the latest Dhanolti results.

CONSTITUENCY PROFILE:

Constituency No.14 Dhanolti (Dhanaulti) (धनौल्टी) is an Assembly/Vidhan Sabha seat in Garhwal region and Tehri Garhwal district of Uttarakhand. Dhanolti is part of Tehri Garhwal Lok Sabha/Parliamentary constituency. This seat is categorised as: General, Rural.

DEMOGRAPHIC PROFILE:

This General Assembly constituency has an estimated Scheduled Caste population of 17.61% and an estimated Scheduled Tribe population of 0.15%, according to the report of the Delimitation Commission, 2008. The estimated literacy level of the district in which this constituency falls in is 76.36%, according the Census of India, 2011.

In the 2022 elections, there were a total of 86,036 eligible electors in the constituency, of which 44,328 were male and 41,708 female and 0 registered voters were of the third gender.

The electorate gender ratio in Dhanolti in 2022 is: 941 female voters for every 1,000 male voters.

In the 2017 Assembly polls, there were a total of 76,858 eligible electors, of which 40,178 were male,36,680 female and 0 electors of the third gender.

In the 2012 Uttarakhand Assembly elections, there were a total of 67,079 eligible electors, of which 34,723 were male, 32,356 female and 0 voters of the third gender.

The number of service voters in Dhanolti in 2017 was 515. In 2012, there were 348 service voters registered in the constituency.

PAST WINNERS / MLAs:

In the 2017 Uttarakhand Assembly elections, Pritam Singh Panwar of IND won in this seat defeating Narayan Singh Rana of BJP by a margin of 1,615 which was 3.26% of the total votes cast for the seat. IND had a vote share of 35.98% in 2017 in this seat.

In 2012, Mahaveer Singh of BJP emerged victorious in this seat beating Manmohan Singh of INC by a margin of 1,148 votes which was 2.51% of the total votes polled in the constituency. BJP had a vote share of 26.4% in the seat.

In the 2019 Lok Sabha elections, BJP got the most number of votes in the 14 Dhanolti Assembly segment of the 1. Tehri Garhwal Lok Sabha constituency. Tirath Singh Rawat of BJP won the Tehri Garhwal Parliament seat defeating Manish Khanduri of INC

In the 2014 Lok Sabha elections, BJP got the most votes in this Assembly segment and BJP won the Tehri Garhwal Parliament seat.

NUMBER OF CONTESTANTS:

A total of 7 candidates contested in the 2022 elections from this seat. In 2017, there were 9 contestants in the fray for this seat and 13 in the 2012 polls.

CANDIDATES 2022:

The candidates contesting in the 2022 Uttarakhand Assembly elections from Dhanolti are: Jot Singh Bisht (INC), Pritam Singh Panwar (BJP), Jay Narayan (UJP), Amendra Bisht (AAP), Usha Panwar (UKD), Gaurav Tiwari (IND), Mahaveer Singh Rangarh (IND).

VOTER TURNOUT:

In the 2022 Uttarakhand Assembly elections, the estimated voter turnout in this seat was 65.42%. In 2017 this seat registered a turnout of 64.44%, while it was 68.3% in 2012.

POLL DATES:

Dhanolti went to the polls in Phase 1 of the Uttarakhand Assembly elections 2022 on Monday, February 14, 2022. The counting of votes is on Thursday, March 10, 2022.

NUMBER OF POLLING STATIONS:

In the 2022 elections, there were a total of polling stations in No.14 Dhanolti Assembly constituency. The corresponding figure in the 2017 elections was 167. In 2012, there were 131 polling stations.

EXTENT:

Assembly constituency No.14 Dhanolti comprises of the following areas of Tehri Garhwal district of Uttarakhand: 6-Dhanolti-Tehsil; Panchayats 95-Katkhet, 96-Laluri, 97-Bayargaon, 98- Maindkhal, 99-Lawani, 100-Kandarkhal, 101-Chham, 102-Bangiyal, 103-Kailar, 104-Kamand, 105-Thauldhar of Udaipur-KC and Tehri Range of 4-Tehri Tehsil.

A total of ten Assembly constituencies in the state of Uttarakhand border Dhanolti constituency, which are: Yamunotri, Pratapnagar, Tehri, Narendranagar, Doiwala, Raipur, Mussoorie, Vikasnagar, Chakrata, Purola. This constituency shares an inter-state border with: no other state.

The total area covered by Dhanolti is approximately 765 square kilometeres.

MAP LOCATION:

The geographic coordinates of Dhanolti is: 30°28’56.3"N 78°11’12.8"E.

