Dharampur Election Result 2022 LIVE Updates: Winner, Loser, Leading, Trailing, MLA, Margin

In the 2022 elections, this constituency recorded an estimated voter turnout of 54.8%, which is -2.76% compared to the 2017 elections. This seat was won by Vinod Chamoli of BJP in the 2017 Assembly polls.

Follow the live updating election results tables on this page for the latest Dharampur results.

CONSTITUENCY PROFILE:

Constituency No.18 Dharampur (धरमपुर) is an Assembly/Vidhan Sabha seat in Maidan region and Dehradun district of Uttarakhand. Dharampur is part of Hardwar Lok Sabha/Parliamentary constituency. This seat is categorised as: General, Semi Urban.

DEMOGRAPHIC PROFILE:

This General Assembly constituency has an estimated Scheduled Caste population of 10.63% and an estimated Scheduled Tribe population of 0.1%, according to the report of the Delimitation Commission, 2008. The estimated literacy level of the district in which this constituency falls in is 84.25%, according the Census of India, 2011.

In the 2022 elections, there were a total of 2,06,737 eligible electors in the constituency, of which 1,11,239 were male and 95,492 female and 6 registered voters were of the third gender.

The electorate gender ratio in Dharampur in 2022 is: 858 female voters for every 1,000 male voters.

In the 2017 Assembly polls, there were a total of 1,84,569 eligible electors, of which 1,00,521 were male,84,046 female and 2 electors of the third gender.

In the 2012 Uttarakhand Assembly elections, there were a total of 1,20,998 eligible electors, of which 65,962 were male, 55,036 female and 0 voters of the third gender.

The number of service voters in Dharampur in 2017 was 1,150. In 2012, there were 882 service voters registered in the constituency.

PAST WINNERS / MLAs:

In the 2017 Uttarakhand Assembly elections, Vinod Chamoli of BJP won in this seat defeating Dinesh Agarwal of INC by a margin of 10,953 which was 10.33% of the total votes cast for the seat. BJP had a vote share of 50.78% in 2017 in this seat.

In 2012, Dinesh Agarwal of INC emerged victorious in this seat beating Prakash Suman Dhyani of BJP by a margin of 9,420 votes which was 12.53% of the total votes polled in the constituency. INC had a vote share of 50.38% in the seat.

In the 2019 Lok Sabha elections, BJP got the most number of votes in the 18 Dharampur Assembly segment of the 5. Hardwar Lok Sabha constituency. Ramesh Pokhriyal ‘Nishank’ of BJP won the Hardwar Parliament seat defeating Ambrish Kumar of INC

In the 2014 Lok Sabha elections, BJP got the most votes in this Assembly segment and BJP won the Hardwar Parliament seat.

NUMBER OF CONTESTANTS:

A total of 19 candidates contested in the 2022 elections from this seat. In 2017, there were 20 contestants in the fray for this seat and 18 in the 2012 polls.

CANDIDATES 2022:

The candidates contesting in the 2022 Uttarakhand Assembly elections from Dharampur are: Advocate Brij Bhushan Karanwal (RSDR), Naresh Chandra Bounthiyal (IND), Vinod Chamoli (BJP), Javed Khan (IND), Rajendra Prasad Gairola (IND), Balbir Kumar Talwar (BJJP), Mohar Singh Kataria (RAPA), Gulbahar (IND), Deepak (PPOID), Lalit Thapa (BSP), Beer Singh Panwar (IND), Dinesh Agarwal (INC), Sardar Khan Pappu (RLD), Sardar Harkishan Singh Bawa (IND), Kiran Rawat Kashyap (UKD), Yogendra Chauhan (AAP), Sundarlal Thapliyal (IND), Mohd Naseer (BSPL), Rajendra Singh Negi (SVSP).

VOTER TURNOUT:

In the 2022 Uttarakhand Assembly elections, the estimated voter turnout in this seat was 54.8%. In 2017 this seat registered a turnout of 57.56%, while it was 62.2% in 2012.

POLL DATES:

Dharampur went to the polls in Phase 1 of the Uttarakhand Assembly elections 2022 on Monday, February 14, 2022. The counting of votes is on Thursday, March 10, 2022.

NUMBER OF POLLING STATIONS:

In the 2022 elections, there were a total of polling stations in No.18 Dharampur Assembly constituency. The corresponding figure in the 2017 elections was 196. In 2012, there were 143 polling stations.

EXTENT:

Assembly constituency No.18 Dharampur comprises of the following areas of Dehradun district of Uttarakhand: Panchayats 2-Sewla Kalan, 3-Majra, 4-Bharunwala Grant, 5-Dehrakhas, 6-Ajabpur Kalan, 9-Kanwali of Dehrakhas KC, Claiment Town Cantonment of Raipur KC, Ward Nos. 6, 7, 9, 10, 23, 28, 42, 43, 45 and 53 in Dehradun (Municipal Corporation) of 3-Dehradun Tehsil.

A total of six Assembly constituencies in the state of Uttarakhand border Dharampur constituency, which are: Sahaspur, Rajpur Road, Dehradun Cantt., Raipur, Doiwala, Jwalapur. This constituency shares an inter-state border with: Saharanpur district of Uttar Pradesh.

The total area covered by Dharampur is approximately 100 square kilometeres.

MAP LOCATION:

The geographic coordinates of Dharampur is: 30°15’48.2"N 78°00’03.6"E.

