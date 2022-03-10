Dharchula Election Result 2022 LIVE Updates: Winner, Loser, Leading, Trailing, MLA, Margin

Live election results updates of Dharchula seat in Uttarakhand. A total of 8 candidates are contesting from this constituency in the 2022 Uttarakhand Assembly elections: Harish Singh Dhami (INC), Dhan Singh Dhami (Dhan Da) (BJP), Kailash Singh Pangtey (IND), Govind Ram (BSP), Manju Devi (SP), Ramesh Singh (UKD), Jeevan Singh Thakur (IND), Narayan Ram (AAP).

In the 2022 elections, this constituency recorded an estimated voter turnout of 61.1%, which is -1.53% compared to the 2017 elections. This seat was won by Harish Singh of INC in the 2017 Assembly polls.

CONSTITUENCY PROFILE:

Constituency No.42 Dharchula (धारचूला) is an Assembly/Vidhan Sabha seat in Kumaon region and Pithoragarh district of Uttarakhand. Dharchula is part of Almora Lok Sabha/Parliamentary constituency. This seat is categorised as: General, Rural.

DEMOGRAPHIC PROFILE:

This General Assembly constituency has an estimated Scheduled Caste population of 18.49% and an estimated Scheduled Tribe population of 15.3%, according to the report of the Delimitation Commission, 2008. The estimated literacy level of the district in which this constituency falls in is 82.25%, according the Census of India, 2011.

In the 2022 elections, there were a total of 87,747 eligible electors in the constituency, of which 43,711 were male and 44,036 female and 0 registered voters were of the third gender.

The electorate gender ratio in Dharchula in 2022 is: 1,007 female voters for every 1,000 male voters.

In the 2017 Assembly polls, there were a total of 86,441 eligible electors, of which 43,234 were male,43,207 female and 0 electors of the third gender.

In the 2012 Uttarakhand Assembly elections, there were a total of 72,755 eligible electors, of which 36,306 were male, 36,449 female and 0 voters of the third gender.

The number of service voters in Dharchula in 2017 was 2,598. In 2012, there were 2,380 service voters registered in the constituency.

PAST WINNERS / MLAs:

In the 2017 Uttarakhand Assembly elections, Harish Singh of INC won in this seat defeating Virendra Singh Pal of BJP by a margin of 3,085 which was 5.73% of the total votes cast for the seat. INC had a vote share of 47.56% in 2017 in this seat.

In 2012, Harish Dhami of INC emerged victorious in this seat beating Khushal Singh of BJP by a margin of 5,306 votes which was 11.19% of the total votes polled in the constituency. INC had a vote share of 33.19% in the seat.

In the 2019 Lok Sabha elections, BJP got the most number of votes in the 42 Dharchula Assembly segment of the 3. Almora Lok Sabha constituency. Ajay Tamta of BJP won the Almora Parliament seat defeating Pradeep Tamta of INC

In the 2014 Lok Sabha elections, INC got the most votes in this Assembly segment and BJP won the Almora Parliament seat.

NUMBER OF CONTESTANTS:

A total of 8 candidates contested in the 2022 elections from this seat. In 2017, there were 8 contestants in the fray for this seat and 12 in the 2012 polls.

CANDIDATES 2022:

The candidates contesting in the 2022 Uttarakhand Assembly elections from Dharchula are: Harish Singh Dhami (INC), Dhan Singh Dhami (Dhan Da) (BJP), Kailash Singh Pangtey (IND), Govind Ram (BSP), Manju Devi (SP), Ramesh Singh (UKD), Jeevan Singh Thakur (IND), Narayan Ram (AAP).

VOTER TURNOUT:

In the 2022 Uttarakhand Assembly elections, the estimated voter turnout in this seat was 61.1%. In 2017 this seat registered a turnout of 62.63%, while it was 65.64% in 2012.

POLL DATES:

Dharchula went to the polls in Phase 1 of the Uttarakhand Assembly elections 2022 on Monday, February 14, 2022. The counting of votes is on Thursday, March 10, 2022.

NUMBER OF POLLING STATIONS:

In the 2022 elections, there were a total of polling stations in No.42 Dharchula Assembly constituency. The corresponding figure in the 2017 elections was 143. In 2012, there were 125 polling stations.

EXTENT:

Assembly constituency No.42 Dharchula comprises of the following areas of Pithoragarh district of Uttarakhand: 1-Munsiyari Tehsil and 2-Dharchula Tehsil.

A total of four Assembly constituencies in the state of Uttarakhand border Dharchula constituency, which are: Didihat, Gangolihat, Kapkote, Badrinath. This constituency shares an inter-state border with: no other state.

The total area covered by Dharchula is approximately 5437 square kilometeres.

MAP LOCATION:

The geographic coordinates of Dharchula is: 30°14’21.5"N 80°23’54.6"E.

Refer to the live updating election results tables on this page for the latest Dharchula results.

