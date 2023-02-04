Home » News » Politics » Dharmendra Pradhan is BJP's Poll In-charge for Karnataka Assembly Election 

Tamil Nadu BJP unit president K Annamalai will be the co-incharge for the high-stakes polls, which is likely to happen around mid April or May.

By: News Desk

Edited By: Abhro Banerjee

News18.com

Last Updated: February 04, 2023, 12:10 IST

Bengaluru, India

Union minister Dharmendra Pradhan will lead BJP in Karnataka Polls (News18)
The Bharatiya Janata Party appointed Union Minister Dharmendra Pradhan its in-charge of Karnataka Assembly Polls on Saturday, confirmed a party statement.

Tamil Nadu BJP’s unit president K Annamalai will be the co-incharge for the high-stakes polls, where both the ruling party and the Opposition Congress have launched intensive public outreach for elections. The election is likely to happen mid April-May.

Pradhan, a veteran organisation man, has been tasked with handling several elections in the past. A skillful politician, he will be expected to mobilise the state organisation while sorting out internal issues in the local unit to maximise efforts to retain power in the important southern state.

About the Author

News DeskThe News Desk is a team of passionate editors and writers who break and analyse ...Read More

first published: February 04, 2023, 12:02 IST
last updated: February 04, 2023, 12:10 IST
