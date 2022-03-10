Dhaurahra Election Result 2022 LIVE Updates: BJP Leading at 9 AM.

Live election results updates of Dhaurahra seat in Uttar Pradesh. A total of 9 candidates are contesting from this constituency in the 2022 Uttar Pradesh Assembly elections: Anand Mohan Alias Dheer Mohan Trivedi (BSP), Jitendri Devi (INC), Varun Singh (SP), Vinod Shankar (BJP), Mulander Kumar Awasthi (SHS), Arvind Kumar (ADJP), Mukesh Kumar (IND), Rekha Devi (IND), Vinod Kumar (IND).

In the 2022 elections, this constituency recorded an estimated voter turnout of 59.45%, which is -9.35% compared to the 2017 elections. This seat was won by Awasthi Bala Prasad of BJP in the 2017 Assembly polls.

Follow the live updating election results tables on this page for the latest Dhaurahra results.

Advertisement

CONSTITUENCY PROFILE:

Constituency No.141 Dhaurahra (धौरहरा) is an Assembly/Vidhan Sabha seat in Awadh region and Kheri district of Uttar Pradesh. Dhaurahra is part of Dhaurahra Lok Sabha/Parliamentary constituency. This seat is categorised as: General, Rural.

DEMOGRAPHIC PROFILE:

This General Assembly constituency has an estimated Scheduled Caste population of 24.53% and an estimated Scheduled Tribe population of 0.01%, according to the report of the Delimitation Commission, 2008. The estimated literacy level of the district in which this constituency falls in is 60.56%, according the Census of India, 2011.

In the 2019 Lok Sabha elections, there were a total of 399325 eligible electors in the Assembly segment, of which 2,12,643 were male and 1,86,679 female and 3 registered voters were of the third gender.

The electorate gender ratio in Dhaurahra in 2019 was: 878 female voters for every 1,000 male voters.

In the 2017 Assembly polls, there were a total of 3,32,514 eligible electors, of which were male, female and electors of the third gender.

In the 2012 Uttar Pradesh Assembly elections, there were a total of 3,07,467 eligible electors, of which 1,66,995 were male, 1,40,447 female and 25 voters of the third gender.

Advertisement

The number of service voters in Dhaurahra in 2017 was . In 2012, there were 18 service voters registered in the constituency.

PAST WINNERS / MLAs:

In the 2017 Uttar Pradesh Assembly elections, Awasthi Bala Prasad of BJP won in this seat defeating Yeshpal Singh Chaudhari of SP by a margin of 3,353 which was 1.51% of the total votes cast for the seat. BJP had a vote share of 36.06% in 2017 in this seat.

In 2012, Shamsher Bahadur Alias Sheroobhaiya of BSP emerged victorious in this seat beating Yashpal Chowdhary of SP by a margin of 1,045 votes which was 0.5% of the total votes polled in the constituency. BSP had a vote share of 30.54% in the seat.

Advertisement

In the 2019 Lok Sabha elections, BJP got the most number of votes in the 141 Dhaurahra Assembly segment of the 29. Dhaurahra Lok Sabha constituency. Rekha Verma of BJP won the Dhaurahra Parliament seat defeating Arshad Iliyas Siddiqui of BSP

In the 2014 Lok Sabha elections, BJP got the most votes in this Assembly segment and BJP won the Dhaurahra Parliament seat.

Advertisement

NUMBER OF CONTESTANTS:

A total of 9 candidates contested in the 2022 elections from this seat. In 2017, there were 9 contestants in the fray for this seat and 10 in the 2012 polls.

CANDIDATES 2022:

The candidates contesting in the 2022 Uttar Pradesh Assembly elections from Dhaurahra are: Anand Mohan Alias Dheer Mohan Trivedi (BSP), Jitendri Devi (INC), Varun Singh (SP), Vinod Shankar (BJP), Mulander Kumar Awasthi (SHS), Arvind Kumar (ADJP), Mukesh Kumar (IND), Rekha Devi (IND), Vinod Kumar (IND).

VOTER TURNOUT:

Advertisement

In the 2022 Uttar Pradesh Assembly elections, the estimated voter turnout in this seat was 59.45%. In 2017 this seat registered a turnout of 68.8%, while it was 68.31% in 2012.

POLL DATES:

Dhaurahra went to the polls in Phase 4 of the Uttar Pradesh Assembly elections 2022 on Wednesday, February 23, 2022. The counting of votes is on Thursday, March 10, 2022.

NUMBER OF POLLING STATIONS:

In the 2022 elections, there were a total of polling stations in No.141 Dhaurahra Assembly constituency. The corresponding figure in the 2017 elections was . In 2012, there were 311 polling stations.

EXTENT:

Assembly constituency No.141 Dhaurahra comprises of the following areas of Kheri district of Uttar Pradesh: KCs 1 Dhaurahra, 3 Isanagar, 4 Kattouli, Panchayats 2 Dulhi, 4 Jatpurwa, 7 Lakhahi, 11 Abhaypur, 12 Devmaniya, 13 Akathi, 14 Kafara, 15 Gurgutta Buzurg, 20 Muri and 21 Dihuwa Kalan of 2 Ramiya Behar KC of 5 Dhaurahra Tehsil.

A total of eight Assembly constituencies in the state of Uttar Pradesh border Dhaurahra constituency, which are: Nighasan, Balha, Nanpara, Mahasi, Sevata, Hargaon, Lakhimpur, Sri Nagar. This constituency shares an inter-state border with: no other state.

The total area covered by Dhaurahra is approximately 906 square kilometeres.

MAP LOCATION:

The geographic coordinates of Dhaurahra is: 27°56’02.4"N 81°08’04.6"E.

Refer to the live updating election results tables on this page for the latest Dhaurahra results.

Read all minute-by-minute news updates for Uttar Pradesh election results 2022, Punjab election results 2022, Uttarakhand election results 2022, Manipur election results 2022, and Goa election results 2022.

Click here for seat-wise LIVE result updates.