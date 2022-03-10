Dhuri Election Result 2022 LIVE Updates: AAP Leading at 10 AM

Live election results updates of Dhuri seat in Punjab. A total of 12 candidates are contesting from this constituency in the 2022 Punjab Assembly elections: Bhagwant Mann (AAP), Dalvir Singh (INC), Parkash Chand Garg (SAD), Randeep Singh (BJP), Sukhwinder Singh (NAP), Harpreet Singh (CPIMLL), Jaswinder Singh (LIP), Narinder Singh (SADASM), Pardeep Kumar (AEP), Sarbjit Singh (IND), Shakti Kumar Gupta (IND), Vijay Syal (IND).

In the 2022 elections, this constituency recorded an estimated voter turnout of 77.37%, which is -3.86% compared to the 2017 elections. This seat was won by Dalvir Singh Goldy of INC in the 2017 Assembly polls.

CONSTITUENCY PROFILE:

Constituency No.107 Dhuri (धुरी) is an Assembly/Vidhan Sabha seat in Malwa region and Sangrur district of Punjab. Dhuri is part of Sangrur Lok Sabha/Parliamentary constituency. This seat is categorised as: General, Semi Urban.

DEMOGRAPHIC PROFILE:

This General Assembly constituency has an estimated Scheduled Caste population of 28.39% and an estimated Scheduled Tribe population of 0%, according to the report of the Delimitation Commission, 2008. The estimated literacy level of the district in which this constituency falls in is 67.99%, according the Census of India, 2011.

In the 2022 elections, there were a total of 165053 eligible electors in the constituency, of which 78,115 were male and 86,930 female and 8 registered voters were of the third gender.

The electorate gender ratio in Dhuri in 2022 is: 1,113 female voters for every 1,000 male voters.

In the 2017 Assembly polls, there were a total of 1,85,303 eligible electors, of which 84,782 were male,73,696 female and 1 electors of the third gender.

In the 2012 Punjab Assembly elections, there were a total of 1,38,461 eligible electors, of which 74,094 were male, 64,367 female and 0 voters of the third gender.

The number of service voters in Dhuri in 2017 was 2,312. In 2012, there were 930 service voters registered in the constituency.

PAST WINNERS / MLAs:

In the 2017 Punjab Assembly elections, Dalvir Singh Goldy of INC won in this seat defeating Jasvir Singh Jassi Sekhon of AAP by a margin of 2,811 which was 2.19% of the total votes cast for the seat. INC had a vote share of 38.42% in 2017 in this seat.

In 2012, Arvind Khanna of INC emerged victorious in this seat beating Gobind Singh of SAD by a margin of 12,473 votes which was 11.05% of the total votes polled in the constituency. INC had a vote share of 45.65% in the seat.

In the 2019 Lok Sabha elections, AAP got the most number of votes in the 107 Dhuri Assembly segment of the 12. Sangrur Lok Sabha constituency. Bhagwant Mann of AAP won the Sangrur Parliament seat defeating Kewal Singh Dhillon of INC

In the 2014 Lok Sabha elections, AAP got the most votes in this Assembly segment and SAD won the Sangrur Parliament seat.

NUMBER OF CONTESTANTS:

A total of 12 candidates contested in the 2022 elections from this seat. In 2017, there were 7 contestants in the fray for this seat and 8 in the 2012 polls.

CANDIDATES 2022:

The candidates contesting in the 2022 Punjab Assembly elections from Dhuri are: Bhagwant Mann (AAP), Dalvir Singh (INC), Parkash Chand Garg (SAD), Randeep Singh (BJP), Sukhwinder Singh (NAP), Harpreet Singh (CPIMLL), Jaswinder Singh (LIP), Narinder Singh (SADASM), Pardeep Kumar (AEP), Sarbjit Singh (IND), Shakti Kumar Gupta (IND), Vijay Syal (IND).

VOTER TURNOUT:

In the 2022 Punjab Assembly elections, the estimated voter turnout in this seat was 77.37%. In 2017 this seat registered a turnout of 81.23%, while it was 81.58% in 2012.

POLL DATES:

Dhuri went to the polls in Phase 1 of the Punjab Assembly elections 2022 on Sunday, February 20, 2022. The counting of votes is on Thursday, March 10, 2022.

NUMBER OF POLLING STATIONS:

In the 2022 elections, there were a total of polling stations in No.107 Dhuri Assembly constituency. The corresponding figure in the 2017 elections was 176. In 2012, there were 159 polling stations.

EXTENT:

Assembly constituency No.107 Dhuri comprises of the following areas of Sangrur district of Punjab: Panchayats Bamal, Changli, Ghanaur Kalan, Ghanauri Kalan, Issapur, Jahangir, Katron of Ghanauri Kalan KC; KCs Dhuri, Meemsa, Mulowal and Dhuri (Municipal Council) of Dhuri Tehsil.

A total of seven Assembly constituencies in the state of Punjab border Dhuri constituency, which are: Amargarh, Nabha, Sangrur, Sunam, Barnala, Mehal Kalan, Malerkotla. This constituency shares an inter-state border with: no other state.

The total area covered by Dhuri is approximately 452 square kilometeres.

MAP LOCATION:

The geographic coordinates of Dhuri is: 30°22’37.6"N 75°50’00.6"E.

Refer to the live updating election results tables on this page for the latest Dhuri results.

Click here for seat-wise LIVE result updates.