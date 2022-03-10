Dibiyapur Election Result 2022 LIVE Updates: Counting of Votes Begin

Live election results updates of Dibiyapur seat in Uttar Pradesh. A total of 11 candidates are contesting from this constituency in the 2022 Uttar Pradesh Assembly elections: Pradeep Kumar Yadav (SP), Lakhan Singh Rajput (BJP), Manoj Kumar (INC), Ankita Yadav (AAP), Gopal Swaroop Gandhi (KMBS), Arun Kumar Dubey (Lal Dubey) (BSP), Om Prakash Rajput (JAP), Dhirendra Singh Gautam (ASPKR), Sadhana (SDU), Ashrit Prakash Darshan (IND), Lakhan Singh (IND).

In the 2022 elections, this constituency recorded an estimated voter turnout of 61.78%, which is -0.13% compared to the 2017 elections. This seat was won by Lakhan Singh of BJP in the 2017 Assembly polls.

CONSTITUENCY PROFILE:

Constituency No.203 Dibiyapur (दिबियापुर) is an Assembly/Vidhan Sabha seat in Doab region and Auriya district of Uttar Pradesh. Dibiyapur is part of Etawah Lok Sabha/Parliamentary constituency. This seat is categorised as: General, Rural.

DEMOGRAPHIC PROFILE:

This General Assembly constituency has an estimated Scheduled Caste population of 28.83% and an estimated Scheduled Tribe population of 0%, according to the report of the Delimitation Commission, 2008. The estimated literacy level of the district in which this constituency falls in is 78.95%, according the Census of India, 2011.

In the 2019 Lok Sabha elections, there were a total of 391178 eligible electors in the Assembly segment, of which 2,11,100 were male and 1,80,073 female and 5 registered voters were of the third gender.

The electorate gender ratio in Dibiyapur in 2019 was: 853 female voters for every 1,000 male voters.

In the 2017 Assembly polls, there were a total of 3,42,644 eligible electors, of which 1,69,877 were male,1,39,620 female and 5 electors of the third gender.

In the 2012 Uttar Pradesh Assembly elections, there were a total of 2,86,207 eligible electors, of which 1,58,454 were male, 1,27,749 female and 4 voters of the third gender.

The number of service voters in Dibiyapur in 2017 was 420. In 2012, there were 298 service voters registered in the constituency.

PAST WINNERS / MLAs:

In the 2017 Uttar Pradesh Assembly elections, Lakhan Singh of BJP won in this seat defeating Pradeep Kumar Yadav of SP by a margin of 12,094 which was 6.31% of the total votes cast for the seat. BJP had a vote share of 37.3% in 2017 in this seat.

In 2012, Pradeep Kumar of SP emerged victorious in this seat beating Ram Ji of BSP by a margin of 24,291 votes which was 13.71% of the total votes polled in the constituency. SP had a vote share of 43.35% in the seat.

In the 2019 Lok Sabha elections, BJP got the most number of votes in the 203 Dibiyapur Assembly segment of the 41. Etawah Lok Sabha constituency. Dr Ram Shankar Katheria of BJP won the Etawah Parliament seat defeating Kamlesh Kumar of SP

In the 2014 Lok Sabha elections, BJP got the most votes in this Assembly segment and BJP won the Etawah Parliament seat.

NUMBER OF CONTESTANTS:

A total of 11 candidates contested in the 2022 elections from this seat. In 2017, there were 15 contestants in the fray for this seat and 15 in the 2012 polls.

CANDIDATES 2022:

The candidates contesting in the 2022 Uttar Pradesh Assembly elections from Dibiyapur are: Pradeep Kumar Yadav (SP), Lakhan Singh Rajput (BJP), Manoj Kumar (INC), Ankita Yadav (AAP), Gopal Swaroop Gandhi (KMBS), Arun Kumar Dubey (Lal Dubey) (BSP), Om Prakash Rajput (JAP), Dhirendra Singh Gautam (ASPKR), Sadhana (SDU), Ashrit Prakash Darshan (IND), Lakhan Singh (IND).

VOTER TURNOUT:

In the 2022 Uttar Pradesh Assembly elections, the estimated voter turnout in this seat was 61.78%. In 2017 this seat registered a turnout of 61.91%, while it was 61.92% in 2012.

POLL DATES:

Dibiyapur went to the polls in Phase 3 of the Uttar Pradesh Assembly elections 2022 on Sunday, February 20, 2022. The counting of votes is on Thursday, March 10, 2022.

NUMBER OF POLLING STATIONS:

In the 2022 elections, there were a total of polling stations in No.203 Dibiyapur Assembly constituency. The corresponding figure in the 2017 elections was 354. In 2012, there were 340 polling stations.

EXTENT:

Assembly constituency No.203 Dibiyapur comprises of the following areas of Auriya district of Uttar Pradesh: KC 2 Dibiyapur, Panchayats 1 Ajuapur, 2 Atsu, 3 Jua, 4 Tikampur, 5 Tarrai, 7 Ballapur, 8 Biruhuni, 9 Bhadsan, 10 Sabalpur, 11 Sanphar, 12 Phaphund, 13 Khanpur Phaphund of 5 Phaphund KC, 7 Dibiyapur TA and 9 Phaphund TA of 2 Auraiya Tehsil; KC 2 Achhalda and 5 Achhalda TA of 1 Bidhuna Tehsil.

A total of five Assembly constituencies in the state of Uttar Pradesh border Dibiyapur constituency, which are: Bharthana, Bidhuna, Rasulabad, Sikandra, Auraiya. This constituency shares an inter-state border with: no other state.

The total area covered by Dibiyapur is approximately 633 square kilometeres.

MAP LOCATION:

The geographic coordinates of Dibiyapur is: 26°38’11.8"N 79°27’33.5"E.

