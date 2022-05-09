Home » News » Politics » Did Not Violate Bail Conditions, Says Navneet Rana, in Delhi to Knock on Centre's Door for 'Justice'

Amravati MP Navneet Rana and her husband, MLA Ravi Rana, were arrested on April 30 in an alleged case of sedition. (Image: PTI/File)
The Lok Sabha lawmaker, who met Speaker Om Birla, says she also plans to meet Prime Minister Narendra Modi if she is given time

Pragya Kaushika| News18.com
New Delhi // Updated: May 09, 2022, 18:19 IST

Member of Parliament Navneet Rana and her husband, MLA Ravi Rana, said on Monday that they have not done anything that can amount to a violation of their bail conditions. The couple was in the national capital to meet Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla.

Speaking to News18.com, Navneet Rana, the independent MP from Maharashtra, said that she was meeting the Speaker for justice as she had no hope of getting it from the state government.

Navneet Rana and Ravi Rana with Om Birla. Pic/News18

“I will seek time with the union home minister as well and seek justice," added the lawmaker.

Mumbai police had sought the cancellation of bail for the couple for allegedly violating related conditions.

Holding a Hanuman Chalisa in her hand and wearing a Jai Shree Ram patka, Navneet Rana said, “I have not said anything on the process of my arrest. I cannot even dream of doing anything that can amount to contempt of court. All I said is to challenge CM Uddhav Thackeray to contest polls and that I will contest against him. I too have some rights granted to me by the Constitution."

The Rana couple was booked under the sedition law after Navneet Rana announced that she would chant the Hanuman Chalisa in front of the residence of the Maharashtra chief minister.

Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) officials, meanwhile, reached the house of the MP in Mumbai to look into allegations of illegal construction.

“We are fighting legally. No BMC official came to our house till we were there. The moment we left for Delhi, they reached our house for measurement. I don’t mind them taking measurements. I took permission for the construction. If any action needs to be taken, it should be against BMC officers who gave permission," said Navneet Rana.

The Lok Sabha lawmaker says she also plans to meet Prime Minister Narendra Modi if she is given time.

Pragya Kaushika Pragya Kaushika, Associate Editor at News18, reports on the BJP and RSS. She has covered politics and policy, government and Parliament for nearly 16 years. She has widely reported from across the country and abroad on several issues. Follow her @pragyakaushika

