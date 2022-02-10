'Did Priyanka Didi Go to School Wearing Uniform or Bikinis?' Asks BJP's CT Ravi as Hijab Row Intensifies

The hijab controversy seems to be deepening further with the Bharatiya Janata Party linking Congress general secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra’s tweet on girls having the freedom to wear anything they wish to the row rooted in Karnataka.

CT Ravi, BJP national general secretary and MLA from Karnataka’s Chikmagalur, when asked about the controversy said that he wants to know whether “Priyanka Didi" went to school wearing the uniform or bikinis.

“To wear hijab or not, to wear a bikini or not is a girl’s choice. Priyanka Didi has tweeted about it. But one has to wear the uniform in school. Can anyone go to school wearing a bikini? You can go to the beach wearing a bikini. One can wear anything at home but is it possible at school?" asked Ravi, also the BJP’s Goa incharge.

He also talked about the need to have uniformity in school dress. “Uniform does away with the differences of caste and class. Can a Muslim policewoman say that Shariat commands her to wear a burqa and can she wear it on duty? What will happen if she does that? They can wear burqa and hijab but there should be uniform in school," said Ravi.

The controversy has unfolded over the past few weeks starting December 31 when six girls wearing the Islamic headcover protested outside the Women’s Government Pre-University (PU) College in Udupi after the institute denied them entry inside the classroom.

The BJP is alleging that Congress is doing petty politics on the hijab issue and it is an attempt to consolidate its vote bank amid elections in five states. “I think they are consolidating a particular vote bank. Can there be different treatment for students in schools? Rahul ji, Priyanka ji, please tell if this is possible. If one can wear a bikini to school, have you done it too?" asked Ravi.

Priyanka Gandhi Vadra has lent support to the girls in Karnataka who are protesting over the issue. “Whether it is a bikini, a ghoonghat, a pair of jeans or a hijab, it is a woman’s right to decide what she wants to wear. This right is guaranteed by the Indian constitution. Stop harassing women," she tweeted on Wednesday.

