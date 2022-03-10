Didarganj Election Result 2022 LIVE Updates: Counting of Votes Begin

Live election results updates of Didarganj seat in Uttar Pradesh. A total of 14 candidates are contesting from this constituency in the 2022 Uttar Pradesh Assembly elections: Awadhesh Kumar Singh (INC), Kamalkant (SP), Krishnamurari (BJP), Bhupendra (BSP), Zaved (AIMIM), Jitendra (BJMP), Mahendra Prasad Bind (PPOID), Rashmi Vishwakarma (AAP), Lalman Yadav (SNSRD), Huzaifa Amir (RUC), Gulab (IND), Jalaluddin (IND), Mohammad Nadeen Khan (IND), Vipendra (IND).

In the 2022 elections, this constituency recorded an estimated voter turnout of 54.7%, which is -0.17% compared to the 2017 elections. This seat was won by Sukhdev Rajbhar of BSP in the 2017 Assembly polls.

CONSTITUENCY PROFILE:

Constituency No.350 Didarganj (दीदारगंज) is an Assembly/Vidhan Sabha seat in East region and Azamgarh district of Uttar Pradesh. Didarganj is part of Lalganj Lok Sabha/Parliamentary constituency. This seat is categorised as: General, Rural.

DEMOGRAPHIC PROFILE:

This General Assembly constituency has an estimated Scheduled Caste population of 23.32% and an estimated Scheduled Tribe population of 0.04%, according to the report of the Delimitation Commission, 2008. The estimated literacy level of the district in which this constituency falls in is 70.93%, according the Census of India, 2011.

In the 2019 Lok Sabha elections, there were a total of 4,24,763 eligible electors in the Assembly segment, of which 2,29,638 were male and 1,95,121 female and 4 registered voters were of the third gender.

The electorate gender ratio in Didarganj in 2019 was: 850 female voters for every 1,000 male voters.

In the 2017 Assembly polls, there were a total of 3,40,122 eligible electors, of which 1,85,987 were male,1,55,591 female and 1 electors of the third gender.

In the 2012 Uttar Pradesh Assembly elections, there were a total of 3,22,374 eligible electors, of which 1,74,855 were male, 1,47,503 female and 16 voters of the third gender.

The number of service voters in Didarganj in 2017 was 125. In 2012, there were 120 service voters registered in the constituency.

PAST WINNERS / MLAs:

In the 2017 Uttar Pradesh Assembly elections, Sukhdev Rajbhar of BSP won in this seat defeating Adil Shaikh of SP by a margin of 3,645 which was 1.94% of the total votes cast for the seat. BSP had a vote share of 33.15% in 2017 in this seat.

In 2012, Adil Sheikh of SP emerged victorious in this seat beating Sukhdev Rajbhar of BSP by a margin of 2,227 votes which was 1.27% of the total votes polled in the constituency. SP had a vote share of 36.56% in the seat.

In the 2019 Lok Sabha elections, BSP got the most number of votes in the 350 Didarganj Assembly segment of the 68. Lalganj Lok Sabha constituency. Akhilesh Yadav of SP won the Lalganj Parliament seat defeating Dinesh Lal Yadav Nirahua of BJP

In the 2014 Lok Sabha elections, BJP got the most votes in this Assembly segment and SP won the Lalganj Parliament seat.

NUMBER OF CONTESTANTS:

A total of 14 candidates contested in the 2022 elections from this seat. In 2017, there were 14 contestants in the fray for this seat and 12 in the 2012 polls.

CANDIDATES 2022:

The candidates contesting in the 2022 Uttar Pradesh Assembly elections from Didarganj are: Awadhesh Kumar Singh (INC), Kamalkant (SP), Krishnamurari (BJP), Bhupendra (BSP), Zaved (AIMIM), Jitendra (BJMP), Mahendra Prasad Bind (PPOID), Rashmi Vishwakarma (AAP), Lalman Yadav (SNSRD), Huzaifa Amir (RUC), Gulab (IND), Jalaluddin (IND), Mohammad Nadeen Khan (IND), Vipendra (IND).

VOTER TURNOUT:

In the 2022 Uttar Pradesh Assembly elections, the estimated voter turnout in this seat was 54.7%. In 2017 this seat registered a turnout of 54.87%, while it was 54.61% in 2012.

POLL DATES:

Didarganj went to the polls in Phase 7 of the Uttar Pradesh Assembly elections 2022 on Monday, March 7, 2022. The counting of votes is on Thursday, March 10, 2022.

NUMBER OF POLLING STATIONS:

In the 2022 elections, there were a total of polling stations in No.350 Didarganj Assembly constituency. The corresponding figure in the 2017 elections was 335. In 2012, there were 318 polling stations.

EXTENT:

Assembly constituency No.350 Didarganj comprises of the following areas of Azamgarh district of Uttar Pradesh: KC 4 Phalthi, 5 Didarganj, 6 Sikaraur, 7 Atharaha of 5 Phoolpur Tehsil and KC 5 Muhammadpur of 4 Nizamabad Tehsil.

A total of nine Assembly constituencies in the state of Uttar Pradesh border Didarganj constituency, which are: Phoolpur Pawai, Nizamabad, Azamgarh, Mehnagar, Lalganj, Zafrabad, Jaunpur, Shahganj. This constituency shares an inter-state border with: no other state.

The total area covered by Didarganj is approximately 483 square kilometeres.

MAP LOCATION:

The geographic coordinates of Didarganj is: 25°55’53.8"N 82°49’45.5"E.

