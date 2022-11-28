Shave Your Beard You’ll Start Looking Like Nehru, Says Assam CM Sarma's After Saddam Hussain Remark Against Rahul Gandhi

Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma on Monday defended himself over his “Saddam Hussain" remark against Congress leader Rahul Gandhi, saying he did not say anything about the Wayanad MP’s look.

“I did not say anything about his (Rahul Gandhi) look. I just said with time, your face has started looking the same as Saddam Hussein’s, but if you shave your beard you will start looking like Nehru. In an attempt to troll me, Congress itself has made my comment on (Congress MP) Rahul Gandhi, comparing his beard with Saddam Hussain viral," ANI quoted Sarma quoted as saying.

Addressing a rally in Ahmedabad last week, Assam CM Sarma has spoken about Rahul Gandhi’s appearance and said the leader nowadays looked a lot like Saddam Hussain.

“I just saw that his looks have also changed. I said in a TV interview a few days back that there is nothing wrong with his new look. But if you have to change the looks, at least make it like Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel or even Jawaharlal Nehru will do. It is better if it looks like Gandhiji. But why is your face turning into Saddam Hussein?" This is because the Congress culture is not closer to Indian people. Their culture is closer to people who have never understood India," he claimed.

Hitting back, senior Congress leader Manish Tewari said Sarma was sounding like a “petty troll".

Congress general secretary in-charge communications Jairam Ramesh said in a tweet, “It is truly pathetic that several TV channels did debates today on Assam CM’s obnoxious and totally unacceptable comments on Rahul Gandhi’s beard. This trivializes the Bharat Jodo Yatra." “These channels must do some serious self-introspection on what they have reduced themselves to," Ramesh said.

Rahul Gandhi has been seen sporting a beard during the ongoing Bharat Jodo Yatra, a mass contact initiative of the Congress.

