Digambar Kamat Election Result 2022 LIVE Updates

Live election result status of key candidate Digambar Kamat of INC in the 2022 Goa Assembly / Vidhan Sabha elections.

Former Goa CM and senior Congress leader Digambar Kamat is contesting for the eighth time from Margao Assembly seat. The BJP has fielded deputy Chief Minister Manohar Babu Ajgaonkar against him. The seat falls in Salcete coastal belt dominated by the Catholics and is considered tough to crack for the BJP. Kamat is being tipped to be one of the frontrunners for the chief ministerial post if the Congress is voted to power in Goa.

According to the election affidavit submitted with the Election Commission of India Digambar Kamat is 67 years of age and his educational qualifications are: Graduate. He has declared total assests of Rs 15.2 crore and total liabilies of Rs 20.5 lakh.



