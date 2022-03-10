Home » News » Politics » Digambar Kamat Election Result 2022 LIVE Updates

March 10, 2022

Live election result status of key candidate Digambar Kamat of INC in the 2022 Goa Assembly / Vidhan Sabha elections. Check here if Digambar Kamat has won or lost, is leading or is trailing.

Former Goa CM and senior Congress leader Digambar Kamat is contesting for the eighth time from Margao Assembly seat. The BJP has fielded deputy Chief Minister Manohar Babu Ajgaonkar against him. The seat falls in Salcete coastal belt dominated by the Catholics and is considered tough to crack for the BJP. Kamat is being tipped to be one of the frontrunners for the chief ministerial post if the Congress is voted to power in Goa.

MargaoElection Results

  • 2022 Results
Party
Candidate Name
BJP
Ajgaonkar Manohar(Babu)
INC
Digambar Kamat
TMC
Mahesh Amonkar
AAP
Lincoln Anthony Vaz
RGP
Shashiraj Subha Naik Shirodkar
  • Graduate and above
  • Criminal cases
  • Assets more than Rs 1 cr
  • Deposit Forfeited

According to the election affidavit submitted with the Election Commission of India Digambar Kamat is 67 years of age and his educational qualifications are: Graduate. He has declared total assests of Rs 15.2 crore and total liabilies of Rs 20.5 lakh.

Follow the LIVE updating tables on this page to track the latest results updates of Digambar Kamat contesting on a INC ticket from Margao constituency.

