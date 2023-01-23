Digvijaya Singh Questions Surigical Strike, BJP Says Congress ‘Echoing Pak’s Pulwama Narrative’

After senior Congress leader Digvijaya Singh asked for a “report" on the 2016 surgical strikes, and the 2019 Pulwama Attack, the Bhartiya Janata Party (BJP) on Monday hit back saying that he is “echoing Pakistan’s narrative" and that he doesn’t have “any patriotism left in him."

Speaking at a public meeting in Jammu, Singh had said that the Centre has to yet show a report on the surgical strike and the Pulwama attack.

“Till date, no report on Pulwama was placed before Parliament. They (the government) claimed a surgical strike was carried out but didn’t show proof. They only spread lies," the Congress leader said in a video posted by news agency ANI.

“Forty of our CRPF jawans were martyred in Pulwama. CRPF officials had requested the prime minister that personnel should be airlifted, but PM Modi didn’t agree. How did such a lapse take place?" he added.

This has drawn strong reactions from the saffron party.

BJP National Spokesperson Gaurav Bhatia said that the grand old party “does not believe in our brave army and repeatedly insults the army and the citizens of the country by raising such questions."

“Congress is raising questions on the valor of our defense forces, they do not trust the people who protect us," he added.

“The people of the country are standing with the Bharatiya Janata Party and the Indian Army and those who were giving unrestrained statements are political zero… their political existence is in trouble, " Bhatia further said.

BJP national spokesperson Shehzad Poonawalla said that Congress has “once again" questioned the strikes and that this is shameful.

“Once again Congress questions Surgical Strike & echoes Pak narrative on Pulwama Digvijaya Singh had even blamed India for 26/11 ; Rahul G said Sena ki Pitai ho gayi. This Is not INC but PPP- Pak Parast Party that loves to do attack on manobal of our forces," he said in a tweet.

