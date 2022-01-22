Digvijaya Singh Cites 40 Years of Relations with MP Cong Chief Kamal Nath to Dispel Rumours of Rift

A day after a rumoured rift between Rajya Sabha MP Digvijaya Singh and MPCC chief Kamal Nath made rounds in political circles in Madhya Pradesh, Singh dismissed the report stating his relations with Nath spans over four decades.

“People tend to forget that Kamal Nath and I have relations spanning over four decades," said Singh at the Central Press Club event in Bhopal on Saturday. “Critic ministers who are targeting our relations perhaps weren’t born when we are together in politics," added the Rajya Sabha MP. “Whatever he wishes to do, he will do and I will do whatever I wish to, but we will do it together," he said.

Singh had staged a dharna near Chief Minister’s house over the failure of Shivraj Singh Chouhan not giving an appointment to him for over a month. The matter took a new twist as the Chief Minister left for his tour but only met Kamal Nath at the state hanger in Bhopal. The video of the two politicians having a chat had gone viral shortly.

Advertisement

Nath later also took part in the dharna staged by Singh and his supporters but claimed that he had incidentally bumped into the Chief Minister at state hanger, and he had no idea that he had denied him an appointment. The statement again courted controversy over whether senior leaders like Digvijaya Singh don’t even inform the MPCC chief about their political protests.

Though the Chief Minister House had contacted Singh, offering him an appointment on January 23, the controversy regarding equations between Kamal Nath and Digvijaya Singh continued to simmer.

Meanwhile, the Shivraj Singh government seems quite content to add fuel to the fire as a case was lodged against around two dozen, including Singh and his supporters, for holding dharna. The administration has banned all protests and rallies in the wake of the Covid-19 third wave. A separate case was lodged against Digvijaya Singh and supporters who had tried stopping the Chief Minister’s envoy as he passed Singh’s bungalow on Friday.

Meanwhile, no case was lodged against Nath, who too was part of the protest.

Advertisement

Reacting to the legal action, Singh said that he broke no law as the police had stopped him and he chose to sit then and there on dharna. “I have been MP of Rajgarh and reserve the right to raise the plight of the public," he said even claiming BJP leaders too had joined him in the protest on Friday. “Whenever Shivraj ji turns apprehensive, he brings in police to the fore," claimed Singh.

Singh said he had been seeking an appointment with the Chief Minister for the past one month and a half for discussing issues of locals affected by Tem and Suthalia dams.

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Coronavirus News here.