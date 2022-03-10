Dina Nagar Election Result 2022 LIVE Updates: AAP Leading at 11 AM

Live election results updates of Dina Nagar seat in Punjab. A total of 5 candidates are contesting from this constituency in the 2022 Punjab Assembly elections: Aruna Chaudhary (INC), Shamsher Singh (AAP), Kamaljeet Chawla (BSP), Renu Kashyap (BJP), Kulwant Singh (IND).

In the 2022 elections, this constituency recorded an estimated voter turnout of 71.56%, which is -0.61% compared to the 2017 elections. This seat was won by Aruna Chaudhary of INC in the 2017 Assembly polls.

CONSTITUENCY PROFILE:

Constituency No.5 Dina Nagar (दीना नगर) is an Assembly/Vidhan Sabha seat in Majha region and Gurdaspur district of Punjab. Dina Nagar is part of Gurdaspur Lok Sabha/Parliamentary constituency. This seat is categorised as: Scheduled Caste, Rural.

DEMOGRAPHIC PROFILE:

This Scheduled Caste Assembly constituency has an estimated Scheduled Caste population of 32.32% and an estimated Scheduled Tribe population of 0%, according to the report of the Delimitation Commission, 2008. The estimated literacy level of the district in which this constituency falls in is 79.95%, according the Census of India, 2011.

In the 2022 elections, there were a total of 192562 eligible electors in the constituency, of which 91,143 were male and 1,01,414 female and 5 registered voters were of the third gender.

The electorate gender ratio in Dina Nagar in 2022 is: 1,113 female voters for every 1,000 male voters.

In the 2017 Assembly polls, there were a total of 1,81,798 eligible electors, of which 97,991 were male,83,804 female and 3 electors of the third gender.

In the 2012 Punjab Assembly elections, there were a total of 1,68,395 eligible electors, of which 87,314 were male, 81,081 female and 0 voters of the third gender.

The number of service voters in Dina Nagar in 2017 was 5,258. In 2012, there were 3,155 service voters registered in the constituency.

PAST WINNERS / MLAs:

In the 2017 Punjab Assembly elections, Aruna Chaudhary of INC won in this seat defeating Bishan Dass of BJP by a margin of 31,917 which was 24.45% of the total votes cast for the seat. INC had a vote share of 55.3% in 2017 in this seat.

In 2012, Aruna Chaudhary of INC emerged victorious in this seat beating Bishan Dass of BJP by a margin of 12,927 votes which was 10.37% of the total votes polled in the constituency. INC had a vote share of 52.91% in the seat.

In the 2019 Lok Sabha elections, BJP got the most number of votes in the 5 Dina Nagar Assembly segment of the 1. Gurdaspur Lok Sabha constituency. Sunny Deol of BJP won the Gurdaspur Parliament seat defeating Sunil Jakhar of INC

In the 2014 Lok Sabha elections, BJP got the most votes in this Assembly segment and AAP won the Gurdaspur Parliament seat.

NUMBER OF CONTESTANTS:

A total of 5 candidates contested in the 2022 elections from this seat. In 2017, there were 10 contestants in the fray for this seat and 5 in the 2012 polls.

CANDIDATES 2022:

The candidates contesting in the 2022 Punjab Assembly elections from Dina Nagar are: Aruna Chaudhary (INC), Shamsher Singh (AAP), Kamaljeet Chawla (BSP), Renu Kashyap (BJP), Kulwant Singh (IND).

VOTER TURNOUT:

In the 2022 Punjab Assembly elections, the estimated voter turnout in this seat was 71.56%. In 2017 this seat registered a turnout of 72.17%, while it was 74.14% in 2012.

POLL DATES:

Dina Nagar went to the polls in Phase 1 of the Punjab Assembly elections 2022 on Sunday, February 20, 2022. The counting of votes is on Thursday, March 10, 2022.

NUMBER OF POLLING STATIONS:

In the 2022 elections, there were a total of polling stations in No.5 Dina Nagar Assembly constituency. The corresponding figure in the 2017 elections was 201. In 2012, there were 187 polling stations.

EXTENT:

Assembly constituency No.5 Dina Nagar comprises of the following areas of Gurdaspur district of Punjab: KCs Paniar, Behrampur, Dorangla, Dina Nagar, Talabpur, Panchayats Chhawla, Jagatpur Kalan, Jagatpur Khurd, Saidowal Kalan, Chhina Bet, Dauwal of Chhawla KC and Dinanagar (Municipal Council) of Gurdaspur Tehsil.

A total of six Assembly constituencies in the state of Punjab border Dina Nagar constituency, which are: Bhoa, Pathankot, Mukerian, Qadian, Gurdaspur, Dera Baba Nanak. This constituency shares an inter-state border with: no other state.

The total area covered by Dina Nagar is approximately 398 square kilometeres.

MAP LOCATION:

The geographic coordinates of Dina Nagar is: 32°05’47.4"N 75°26’33.7"E.

Refer to the live updating election results tables on this page for the latest Dina Nagar results.

