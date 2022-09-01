Ditched by Turncoats After Poll Drubbing, BJP Tells Bengal Unit to Keep Doors Open for TMC Workers & Not Leaders

The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) central leadership is said to have told its West Bengal unit to keep party’s doors open for TMC workers and not leaders, sources said.

At the ‘Chintan Shibir’ that took place over the last three days at a resort near Kolkata, BJP discussed their roadmap for 2023 panchayat election, as well as 2024 Lok Sabha polls and also briefed the new-comers over part’s philosophy and ideology.

Sources said BJP West Bengal chief Sukanta Majumdar said in the meeting that, “Most of the leaders of TMC are corrupt , that’s why there is no point to take leaders, we can take workers of TMC. Various workers are openly revolting against local leaders and their state leaders".

Sources said that the central leadership has told state leaders that come what may, BJP now is not at all interested in taking TMC leaders.

After 2019, various TMC leaders were seen jumping to BJP, many of them though have returned to TMC after the 2021 state assembly election result which saw TMC comfortably defeating the saffron party.

Leaders like Rajib Banerjee and Sabyasachi Dutta went to BJP with much hype but after seeing the way they switched back to TMC post election results, sources in BJP says that state and central leadership is now dead against taking big name.

The central leaders is also learnt to have clearly stated that faction fighting will not be tolerated by party high command.

But why is BJP discussing who to take and who not to take from TMC now?

Party sources said that in various districts, TMC organisational changes are taking place. These organisational changes are resulting in various disgruntled TMC who are approaching BJP, sources said.

This is already visible in Alipurduar and some districts of North Bengal where disgruntled TMC workers are joining BJP. The saffron party wants to encash this but since it has had a not-so-pleasing experience with with TMC leaders joining, it is extra cautious this time, sources said.

TMC, meanwhile, is not bothered about BJP’s stand. TMC said that BJP has no followers and is unnecessary trying to show its relevance. TMC’s Kunal Ghosh hit out at the BJP and said, “They should be ashamed , nobody wants to go to their party, this is only their show nothing else".

