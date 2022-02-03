DMK and Congress Members from Tamil Nadu Walk Out of Lok Sabha Over NEET Bill

The members of the DMK and the Congress walked out of the Lok Sabha on Thursday demanding a recall of Tamil Nadu Governor R N Ravi, taking exception to his decision to return the NEET Exemption Bill.

DMK floor leader T R Baalu expressed shock over Ravi’s decision to return the NEET Exemption Bill, contending that it was against the interest of the students of the southern state, especially poor students and those from the rural areas.

The members of the DMK and the Congress trooped into the Well raising slogans against the Tamil Nadu governor.

Agriculture Minister Narendra Singh Tomar said the role of constitutional authorities such as a governor should not be discussed in the House.

The members of the DMK and the Congress walked out of the House.

