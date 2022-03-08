'Do Not Agree': RLD Chief Jayant Choudhary Rejects UP Exit Poll Predictions

Rashtriya Lok Dal (RLD) president Jayant Choudhary on Tuesday rejected the exit poll predictions of the BJP’s return to power in Uttar Pradesh.

Choudhary told reporters, “Whatever issues we could take to the public, we did. People have also given their votes. No one can know the results until the EVMs are opened. There is a process of exit polls. I have never seen any people conducting exit polls at booths during the casting of votes. I do not agree with this exit poll process."

He said that the SP-RLD alliance will form the government in the state on March 10.

“We saw the enthusiasm and determination of the public during campaigning. They showed faith and confidence in our alliance. I think the survey has yielded different results," he said.

The RLD chief termed the exit polls an attempt to create ‘pressure’ and said it demoralises people who want a change in Uttar Pradesh.

“There is no doubt that our alliance will form the government in Uttar Pradesh this time. All this (exit polls) is an attempt to create mental pressure. It is a way to demoralise the people who want a change in the state. Sometimes people form their opinions on the basis of others’ statements," he explained.

Jayant Chaudhary further said, “Some people went around with bulldozers for their election campaign instead of doing something for the state."

The counting of votes will take place on March 10.

