‘Don’t Believe in YouTube Show’: Mamata’s Stern Message to Mahua Moitra At Public Meeting

West Bengal Chief Minister and TMC supremo Mamata Banerjee has apparently reprimanded Lok Sabha MP Mahua Moitra during an internal administrative party meeting held in Nadia district reportedly over her conduct towards the selection of the TMC candidates for polls and some factionalism within the Trinamool Congress. The short video from the meeting has gone viral on social media where Moitra can be seen silently nodding when Banerjee was speaking to her.

Banerjee, who was taking stock of the situation in the district on Thursday, clearly stated in the meet that there should be no lobbying and no questioning on party candidates and everyone will have to work together. “Mahua, let me give you a clear message here. I do not see who is in whose favor or against. I do not believe in the politics of putting up a show on YouTube, paper, digital, etc. This kind of politics can not sustain for long. And it is not right to expect that one person will be at one post forever," the TMC chief can be heard saying a 1:16 minute-long video as Moitra, who was also present in the meetings nods.

“When there will be an election, the party will decide who will contest and who won’t. So, there should not be any difference of opinion. Everyone has to work together," Banerjee asserted said.

Seeking further explanation into the matter, Banerjee then asks Jayanta, a person who was present in the meeting, about some YouTube video. “Yes maam, there was a sabotage," the person said. Responding to this, the Chief Minister said in Bengali, “I know who did this. I got it probed by the police, by ADG law and order and CID. It was a staged incident and planted in the media. We all have to work together."

