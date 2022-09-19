At a time when the CBI and the ED are probing several cases in West Bengal, in which senior Trinamool Congress leaders are accused, Chief Minister and TMC supremo Mamata Banerjee on Monday said she doesn’t believe that Prime Minister Narendra Modi is behind the alleged excesses of central agencies in the state, but blamed a section of BJP leaders.

The West Bengal Assembly today passed a resolution against the “excesses of the central probe agencies". The resolution was opposed by the BJP but it was passed through division, with 189 voting in favour of it and 69 against.

Speaking on the resolution, Banerjee urged the Prime Minister to ensure that the agenda of the union government and the interests of his party (BJP) do not get mixed up. She also blamed a section of the BJP leaders for “misusing" these agencies to serve their interests.

“The present union government is behaving in a dictatorial way. This resolution is not against anyone in particular, but against the biased functioning of the central agencies," the TMC chief said.

Leader of the Opposition Suvendu Adhikari said such a “resolution against the CBI and ED" is against the rules and regulations of the Assembly.

Earlier this month, the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) carried out day-long raids at West Bengal law minister Moloy Ghatak’s properties in Asansol and Kolkata in connection with a coal smuggling case.

Last month, TMC leader Anubrata Mondal was arrested by the CBI in connection with its probe into the alleged cattle smuggling case and is in its custody at present.

(With PTI inputs)

