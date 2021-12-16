Don't Have and Don't Want Central Security Cover, Says Former MP Babul Supriyo. CRPF Begs to Differ

The security cover of Babul Supriyo has become the latest flashpoint between the Centre and the former Union minister three months after he quit the BJP to join the Trinamool Congress, and the CRPF is caught in the crossfire.

Supriyo, who was dropped from the Union Cabinet in the July reshuffle, had joined the Trinamool Congress in September 18, following which the Union Home Ministry ordered his armed security cover to be downgraded from the second-highest Z category to Y category. This meant that on paper, the armed contingent of the Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) guarding him shrank from six-seven commandos to two.

The former Asansol MP, however, now says he doesn’t have any security from the central government, adding in fact that it was the Central Industrial Security Force (CISF) and not the CRPF that protected him earlier. Supriyo further said that his office doesn’t share any travel plans with any central paramilitary force anymore.

“I had personally written to MHA and CISF directly after July 7, 2021, informing them that I do not wish to avail any kind of central security cover. Thereafter, on September 17, the security cover was reduced from the second-highest level of Z category to Y category after an order was issued by the Union Home Ministry. However, I have not availed the Y-cover security either. Neither has my office shared my travel details with the CISF, as is customary, nor did the CISF contact me for it," Supriyo told News18.com.

The ex-lawmaker added that after another MP noticed him moving without any security cover or personal security officer, the latter informed Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee’s office and security cover was then provided from the West Bengal government.

Both the Union Home Ministry and the CRPF, however, say the central security cover to Babul Supriyo is still active, with the latter even complaining of the former MP not keeping the force informed of his travel plans.

The Home Ministry has even written to the CRPF, asking it to ensure security cover for Supriyo. “As earlier, Babul Supriyo MP (LS) requested to withdraw his CAPF security in West Bengal. The matter was examined in this Ministry in consultation with Central Security Agency and the CRPF was instructed vide this Ministry. CRPF is again requested to adhere to and follow the instructions issued vide this Ministry (sic)," the letter said.

An official also told News18.com that security cover is not given as per the choice of the protectee, but is always based on threat assessment reports. “Security cover is not a personal choice but a requirement. It is given after assessing threat perception," the official said.

The CRPF says Supriyo has been informed officially of the “lapses" on his part in failing to keep force abreast of his movement.

“As per the direction of the Ministry of Home Affairs and in compliance with the order, we are providing him with security. The protectee, from time to time, has been informed officially about the lapses of not informing the security personnel about his plan and moving without them," the CRPF told News18.com.

Sources in the force said the PSOs deployed for Supriyo have had no work for three months since he doesn’t share travel plans with them. “Babul Supriyo doesn’t share travel plans, and without any travel plan, PSOs have no work except wait for an intimation from his office. He has been requested multiple times to provide a travel plan, but he refused. It’s been close to three months now that dedicated PSOs deployed for his security cover have had no work," an official said.

