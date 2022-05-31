​Don’t Make Controversial Statements, BJP Tells Vice-President Dilip Ghosh

The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) has censured its vice-president Dilip Ghosh, asking him to refrain from making controversial public statements.

The letter states that at times, Ghosh’s comments have “embarrassed the party" and his comment about his “colleagues" were inappropriate.

It also states that Ghosh’s remarks on senior leaders were unacceptable.

There has been a constant tussle in the BJP since the election results last year.

After the results, Ghosh was removed from the post of the state president and Sukanto Majumdar was given the post. Experts say the role of Suvendu Adhikary, too, has increased within the party.

Old leaders, new leaders and those who joined from the Trinamool Congress have been at loggerheads, embarrassing the party on various occasions.

Moreover, Ghosh has also made certain statements against Majumdar.

Although Ghosh has said he has not got the letter, the TMC reacted in its own way.

Babul Supriyo tweeted: “I wrote day before yesterday that Dilip Ghosh has verbal diarrhoea, now he has been sent to Anadaman."

The action shows the party is putting emphasis on the new regime in place, but old-timers are not happy, say insiders.

