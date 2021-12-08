Home » News » Politics » Don't Need Certificate on My Religion from Yogi Adityanath, Says Priyanka

Priyanka Gandhi also promised Rs 10,000 honorarium for ASHA and Anganwadi workers if Congress comes back to power. (Image: PTI)
The Congress general secretary made the comment while answering questions during the launch of her party's women manifesto titled 'Shakti Vidhan'.

PTI
Lucknow // Updated: December 08, 2021, 15:55 IST

Congress leader Priyanka Gandhi Vadra said on Wednesday that she does not need a certificate on her religion from Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath. The Congress general secretary made the comment while answering questions during the launch of her party's women manifesto titled 'Shakti Vidhan'.

"Does Yogi ji know which temple I go to and since when I have been going? Does he know that I have been observing a fast since the age of 14? What does he know? Will he give me a certificate on my religion or faith? I do not need his certificate," Gandhi said. Adityanath in November had said that if the BJP formed the government in the state, all opposition leaders would be seen rendering 'kar seva' (service) outside temples.

