Home » News » Politics » 'Don’t Play with Fire, Won't Allow Peace to be Disturbed': Punjab CM Mann’s Warning to Opposition

'Don’t Play with Fire, Won't Allow Peace to be Disturbed': Punjab CM Mann’s Warning to Opposition

Punjab CM Bhagwant Mann said he was informed about each moment as the AAP-led government was keeping a strict vigil in the state

Advertisement

By: Swati Bhan

Edited By: Oindrila Mukherjee

News18.com

Last Updated: March 04, 2023, 18:49 IST

Chandigarh, India

Punjab CM Bhagwant Mann said in the absence of an issue against the AAP-led government, opposition parties had stooped to throwing cheap tantrums. (Image: PTI/File)
Punjab CM Bhagwant Mann said in the absence of an issue against the AAP-led government, opposition parties had stooped to throwing cheap tantrums. (Image: PTI/File)

Under attack from a united opposition over an alleged law and order issue in the state, Punjab chief minister Bhagwant Mann on Saturday hit back accusing them of trying to garner political dividends by fanning communal sentiments.

The chief minister said he was informed about each moment as the state government was keeping a strict vigil. He said in the absence of an issue against the AAP-led government, opposition parties had stooped to throwing cheap tantrums.

“The opposition is playing with fire by trying to achieve political benefits by fanning communal sentiments in the state," Mann said.

Advertisement

He further said Punjab was the land of gurus, saints, seers and prophets, who had shown the way for communal harmony, peace and brotherhood.

RELATED NEWS

“Punjabis have always practised the ethos of peace and brotherhood in society for progress and prosperity of the state," he added.

Mann also said his government was committed to preserving the hard-earned peace in the state. He assured the three crore Punjabis that no one will be allowed to disrupt peace, progress and prosperity in the state.

On Thursday, Mann met union home minister Amit Shah and briefed him about the law and order situation, including the incident at the Ajnala police station.

Read all the Latest Politics News here

Follow us on

About the Author

Swati BhanSwati Bhan, Contributing Editor, News 18, has a journalistic career spanning ove...Read More

first published: March 04, 2023, 18:49 IST
last updated: March 04, 2023, 18:49 IST
Read More

TRENDING NEWS

MORE NEWS

Photogallery

+10PHOTOS

Ananya Panday, Radhika Merchant, Kiara Advani, Bhumi Pednekar, Mrunal Thakur Among Best Dressed Celebrities This Week

+10PHOTOS

Holi 2023: Shilpa Shetty, Vidya Balan, Alia Bhatt, Kiara Advani And Other Celeb-approved White Outfits You Can Wear This Year