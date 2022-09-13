As the Bharatiya Janata Party hit the streets of West Bengal on Tuesday during its protest march to the state secretariat, BJP party workers clashed with police in which several cops and saffron camp members, including leaders Mina Devi Purohit and Swapan Dasgupta, were reportedly injured in the melee.

Several BJP leaders were also detained in parts of the state during the protest. BJP leader and Suvendu Adhikari took umbrage at police women trying to detain him on Tuesday amid a protest march by his party as he was heard shouting “don’t touch me" on being forced to board a prison van, news agency PTI reported.

The Leader of Opposition in West Bengal Assembly was stopped near Police Training School in Hastings area, where barricades were put up to block the BJP supporters from moving towards state secretariat ‘Nabanna’ in Howrah.

“Don’t touch me… you are a woman," Adhikari said as some female cops were trying to escort him to the prison van and demanded that male police officers be called for speaking to him. He said he is a “law-abiding citizen". Later, DCP (South) Akash Magharia escorted Adhikari to the prison van.

In a video posted on Facebook by party MP Locket Chatterjee, who was also detained along with him and BJP leader Rahul Sinha, Adhikari was heard saying he did not retort, despite being manhandled, as he respects women. “I see Maa Durga in the eyes of every woman," he added.

Taking a dig at the BJP, Trinamool Congress said BJP’s “56-inch chest model busted".

Meanwhile, the BJP moved the Calcutta High Court praying for action against senior state government officials for proactive police action against party workers during “Nabanna Cholo" protest. The party prayed for urgent hearing before Chief Justice’s Division Bench.

The Calcutta High Court sought a report from the state’s Home Secretary in response to the allegations levelled by the BJP regarding police action by September 19.

(With PTI inputs)

