‘Don’t Want to Become President,’ Mayawati Replies to Akhilesh, Blames SP for Muslim Atrocities

Mayawati has blamed the Samajwadi Party and the BJP for working hand in glove in promoting polarisation, and alleged the Akhilesh Yadav’s party is responsible for atrocities on Muslims today.

In a statement to ANI on Thursday, BSP chief Mayawati said, “The Samajwadi Party is responsible for atrocities happening on Muslims today. Both SP and BJP are hand in gloves and they should stop spreading rumours now. If Dalits and Muslims come together then I can see the dream of becoming the CM of UP or maybe the PM, but I can never think about becoming the President."

Akhilesh Yadav had recently said Mayawati wanted to become the President and that is why her vote had gone to the BJP.

Advertisement

She attacked the SP chief by saying there is a lot of buzz that he might flee from the country. “Today the SP people are dreaming of making me the President, which they should forget. They want this so that the way is cleared for them to become the CM of UP, which is not possible. The Muslims and Yadavs of UP have also seen by giving their votes that even after forming an alliance with many parties, the SP could not form the government. So now these people will form the government of BSP," she commented.

On the meeting of BSP general secretary Satish Chandra Mishra and CM Yogi Adityanath, the BSP chief said, “The monuments, which were built in the memory of Dalit icons, are being ignored. Their maintenance is not done properly even if a bulb gets fused, it is not replaced. I want to demand the proper maintenance of monuments by the BJP government. My letter in this regard was submitted to the UP CM by BSP’s SC Mishra."

The Samajwadi Party and Bahujan Samaj Party had contested the 2019 Lok Sabha elections together. However, when things didn’t work in their favour, they called off the alliance. Several BSP leaders have switched over to the SP in the last one year but the SP could not get the magical number in the UP assembly. The SP increased its tally from 47 MLAs to 111 in the recently concluded UP Assembly elections while the BSP was reduced to just 1 MLA from 19 in the previous elections.

Read all the Latest News , Breaking News and IPL 2022 Live Updates here.