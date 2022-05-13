'Don't Want to Lose Another Masjid': Owaisi Calls Gyanvapi Verdict 'Violation' of SC Judgment

AIMIM leader Asaduddin Owaisi on Thursday termed the Gyanvapi Masjid verdict a “blatant violation" of the Places of Worship Act 1991. He also called the court’s decision a violation of the Supreme Court judgment given in the Babri Masjid title dispute.

The statement comes after a local court rejected Thursday a plea to replace the advocate commissioner it had appointed for conducting a videography survey of the Gyanvapi-Shringar Gauri complex here and ordered the completion of the task by May 17.

The district court also appointed two more lawyers to help the advocate commissioner carry out the survey at the mosque, which is located close to the iconic Kashi Vishwanath temple. It ordered police to register FIRs if there are attempts to scuttle the exercise.

The MP from Hyderabad called the decision a violation of the SC judgment. “The order of the court is a blatant violation of the Places of Worship Act 1991. It is a violation of Supreme Court judgment given in the Babri Masjid title dispute," Owaisi said, according to ANI.

As per the Act, “no person shall convert any place of worship of any religious denomination or any section thereof into a place of worship of a different section of the same religious denomination or of a different religious denomination or any section thereof."

Owaisi added that he does not want to lose another masjid.

“This is a blatant violation and I hope that the All India Muslim Personal Law Board and the Masjid committee would go to the Supreme Court. I have lost one Babri Masjid and I don’t want to lose another masjid," he said.

He also said that the UP government should immediately file an FIR against those who try to change the nature of religious places.

“Yogi government should immediately file an FIR against these people as the 1991 Act clearly says that any person who tries to change the nature of religious places that stood on August 15, 1947. If courts find them guilty, they can be imprisoned for three years," he added.

