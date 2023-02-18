Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Saturday hailed the Election Commission’s decision to allot “Shiv Sena" name and “Bow and Arrow" symbol to the Eknath Shinde faction.

“Kal EC ne doodh ka doodh, paani ka paani kar diya (The Election Commission established the difference between truth and lie yesterday) The formula of ‘Satyameva Jayate’ became significant yesterday…" Shah said while addressing a gathering in Pune.

The Election Commission of India on Friday ordered that the party name “Shiv Sena" and the party symbol “Bow and Arrow" will be allotted to the Eknath Shinde faction.

Maharashtra Deputy CM Devendra Fadnavis, who was also present at the event, said 2.5 years of Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA) government in the state were a waste.

“2.5 years (of MVA government in the state) were a waste. We now have 2.5 years left with us, and we have to do a lot of work. Our ‘double horsepower’ government will work with all its strength under the leadership of PM Modi," he said.

In the order, the Election Commission observed that the current Constitution of the Shiv Sena is “undemocratic. It has been mutilated to undemocratically appoint people from a coterie as office bearers without any election at all. Such party structures fail to inspire confidence, the EC added

The EC observed 40 MLAs, supporting the Shinde faction, garnered 36,57,327 votes out of total 47,82,440 votes i.e ~76% of votes polled in favour of 55 winning MLAs. This contrasts with 11,25,113 votes garnered by 15 MLAs whose support is claimed by the Thackeray faction. As against 90,49,789, total votes polled by Shiv Sena in the Maharashtra Assembly election in 2019 (including the losing candidates), votes polled by 40 MLAs supporting the petitioner come to ~40 % whereas votes polled by 15 MLAs supporting the Respondents come to ~12% of total votes. 13 MPs supporting the Shinde faction garnered 74,88,634 votes out of total 1,02,45143 votes i.e ~73% of votes polled in favor of 18 MPs in Lok Sabha polls 2019. This contrasts with 27,56,509 votes garnered by 5 MPs supporting Thackeray faction i.e ~ 27% of votes polled in favour of 18 MPs. However, Uddhav Thackeray said he will challenge the EC's decision in the Supreme Court. The Eknath Shinde camp filed a caveat before the Supreme Court. The camp seeks that no orders shall be passed in case Uddhav Thackeray's camp files a plea in the top court challenging the Election Commission's order. Launching a scathing attack on Maharashtra chief minister Eknath Shinde, former CM Uddhav Thackeray asked his supporters to teach a lesson to the "thief" who stole the party's `bow and arrow' symbol and announced that his faction will contest the election with the 'torch' symbol. "I'd like to say that they want the face of Bal Thackeray, they want the election symbol but not the family of Shiv Sena. PM Narendra Modi needs the mask of Balasaheb Thackeray to come to Maharashtra. People of the state know which face is real and which isn't," news agency ANI quoted Uddhav Thackeray as saying. Addressing party workers outside the Thackeray residence `Matoshree' in suburban Bandra from a car with a sunroof, Uddhav challenged the Eknath Shinde faction and said the battle has begun. "Thieves were given the holy 'bow & arrow', similarly the 'torch' (Mashaal) can be taken away. I challenge them - if they're men, come in front us even with the stolen 'bow and arrow', we will contest the election with 'torch'. This is our test, the battle has begun," he told his supporters.

