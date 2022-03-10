Doomariyaganj Election Result 2022 LIVE Updates: Winner, Loser, Leading, Trailing, MLA, Margin

Live election results updates of Doomariyaganj seat in Uttar Pradesh. A total of 13 candidates are contesting from this constituency in the 2022 Uttar Pradesh Assembly elections: Shiv Kumar (IND), Ram Ugrh (IND), Rajesh Kumar Agrahari (IND), Ashok Kumar Tewari (BSP), Kanti (INC), Raghvendra Pratap Singh (BJP), Saiyada Khatoon (SP), Abdul Hannan Chaudhary (RBBS), Er. Qazi Imran Lateef (AAP), Irfan Ahmad Malik (AIMIM), Pawan Kumar (JDU), Shailendra Alias Raju Srivastav (SHS), Sailendra Kumar (BMP).

In the 2022 elections, this constituency recorded an estimated voter turnout of 50.15%, which is -0.98% compared to the 2017 elections. This seat was won by Raghvendra Pratap Singh of BJP in the 2017 Assembly polls.

CONSTITUENCY PROFILE:

Constituency No.306 Doomariyaganj (डूमरियागंज) is an Assembly/Vidhan Sabha seat in North East region and Siddharthnagar district of Uttar Pradesh. Doomariyaganj is part of Domariyaganj Lok Sabha/Parliamentary constituency. This seat is categorised as: General, Rural.

DEMOGRAPHIC PROFILE:

This General Assembly constituency has an estimated Scheduled Caste population of 15.29% and an estimated Scheduled Tribe population of 0.02%, according to the report of the Delimitation Commission, 2008. The estimated literacy level of the district in which this constituency falls in is 59.25%, according the Census of India, 2011.

In the 2019 Lok Sabha elections, there were a total of 4,13,587 eligible electors in the Assembly segment, of which 2,23,641 were male and 1,89,911 female and 35 registered voters were of the third gender.

The electorate gender ratio in Doomariyaganj in 2019 was: 849 female voters for every 1,000 male voters.

In the 2017 Assembly polls, there were a total of 3,17,765 eligible electors, of which 2,15,208 were male,1,79,113 female and 30 electors of the third gender.

In the 2012 Uttar Pradesh Assembly elections, there were a total of 3,43,233 eligible electors, of which 1,87,906 were male, 1,55,324 female and 3 voters of the third gender.

The number of service voters in Doomariyaganj in 2017 was 9. In 2012, there were 13 service voters registered in the constituency.

PAST WINNERS / MLAs:

In the 2017 Uttar Pradesh Assembly elections, Raghvendra Pratap Singh of BJP won in this seat defeating Saiyada Khatoon of BSP by a margin of 171 which was 0.08% of the total votes cast for the seat. BJP had a vote share of 33.35% in 2017 in this seat.

In 2012, Kamal Yusuf Malik of PECP emerged victorious in this seat beating Saiyada Khatun of BSP by a margin of 1,589 votes which was 0.9% of the total votes polled in the constituency. PECP had a vote share of 25.14% in the seat.

In the 2019 Lok Sabha elections, BSP got the most number of votes in the 306 Doomariyaganj Assembly segment of the 60. Domariyaganj Lok Sabha constituency. Jagdambika Pal of BJP won the Domariyaganj Parliament seat defeating Aftab Alam of BSP

In the 2014 Lok Sabha elections, BJP got the most votes in this Assembly segment and BJP won the Domariyaganj Parliament seat.

NUMBER OF CONTESTANTS:

A total of 13 candidates contested in the 2022 elections from this seat. In 2017, there were 9 contestants in the fray for this seat and 14 in the 2012 polls.

CANDIDATES 2022:

The candidates contesting in the 2022 Uttar Pradesh Assembly elections from Doomariyaganj are: Shiv Kumar (IND), Ram Ugrh (IND), Rajesh Kumar Agrahari (IND), Ashok Kumar Tewari (BSP), Kanti (INC), Raghvendra Pratap Singh (BJP), Saiyada Khatoon (SP), Abdul Hannan Chaudhary (RBBS), Er. Qazi Imran Lateef (AAP), Irfan Ahmad Malik (AIMIM), Pawan Kumar (JDU), Shailendra Alias Raju Srivastav (SHS), Sailendra Kumar (BMP).

VOTER TURNOUT:

In the 2022 Uttar Pradesh Assembly elections, the estimated voter turnout in this seat was 50.15%. In 2017 this seat registered a turnout of 51.13%, while it was 51.5% in 2012.

POLL DATES:

Doomariyaganj went to the polls in Phase 6 of the Uttar Pradesh Assembly elections 2022 on Thursday, March 3, 2022. The counting of votes is on Thursday, March 10, 2022.

NUMBER OF POLLING STATIONS:

In the 2022 elections, there were a total of polling stations in No.306 Doomariyaganj Assembly constituency. The corresponding figure in the 2017 elections was 417. In 2012, there were 390 polling stations.

EXTENT:

Assembly constituency No.306 Doomariyaganj comprises of the following areas of Siddharthnagar district of Uttar Pradesh: KCs 2 Shahpur, 3 Sadar, 4 Hallaur, 5 Surji of 5 Domariyaganj Tehsil and KC 2 Didayi of 3 Bansi Tehsil.

A total of six Assembly constituencies in the state of Uttar Pradesh border Doomariyaganj constituency, which are: Itwa, Utraula, Gaura, Rudhauli, Bansi. This constituency shares an inter-state border with: no other state.

The total area covered by Doomariyaganj is approximately 599 square kilometeres.

MAP LOCATION:

The geographic coordinates of Doomariyaganj is: 27°10’20.6"N 82°41’13.6"E.

