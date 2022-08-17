Double Blow for Himachal Congress ahead of Assembly Polls as 2 Senior MLAs Cross Over to BJP

With barely a few months left for the assembly polls, the Himachal Pradesh Congress suffered major reverses when two of its MLAs joined the Bharatiya Janata Party on Wednesday.

Those who deserted the ship included Pawan Kajal who was removed as the working president of the state unit just a day earlier. On Wednesday, party chief Sonia Gandhi appointed the Himachal Congress Election Committee, with Pratibha Singh, Mukesh Agnihotri, and Anand Sharma among members.

There were indications in political circles for quite some time that Kajal, MLA from the Kangra seat, and Lakhwinder Rana, MLA from Nalagarh in Solan, were upset with the state Congress unit for allegedly creating parallel leaderships in their assembly constituencies to destabilise them.

The crossover by the two comes just days after some senior Congress leaders including the chairman of the state campaign committee Sukhwinder Singh Sukhu had complained to the state unit top brass that an attempt was being made by some “vested interest leaders" to create parallel leaderships in several constituencies. The issue was even raised at the core group meeting of the Congress in the presence of Chhattisgarh chief minister Bhupesh Bhagel and state incharge Rajeev Shukla.

Sources said some leaders had warned that a few MLAs peeved at the creation of “parallel leaderships" would desert the party. “There has been major discontent in several constituencies where the sitting MLAs feel that a section of the leadership is trying to prop up their own leaders to destabilise the sitting legislators," revealed a senior leader, indicating that more people could cross over.

Even chief minister Jai Ram Thakur had thrown subtle hints recently that some Congress leaders frustrated with the infighting would cross over to the BJP.

Two independent MLAs, Hoshiyar Singh from Dehra in Kangra and Prakash Rana from Jogindernagar in Mandi district, had joined the BJP almost a month back.

The exit of Kajal and Rana comes at a time when the Congress is not only looking to make inroads into the BJP’s citadel but is also trying to stave off a threat from the Aam Aadmi Party to dislodge it from the no. 2 position in the state.

