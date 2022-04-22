'Doubting Thomas': Senior Kerala Congress Leader Sparks Row, Questions Colleagues in Letter to AICC

Senior Kerala Congress leader KV Thomas has kicked off another controversy with a letter to the AICC.

In it, Thomas questioned the participation of opposition leader and party colleague VD Satheesan in chief minister Pinarayi Vijayan’s iftar festivity and also pointed out that the CM was invited to and attended a similar event organised by Satheesan.

Thomas said that he had nothing against iftar or the leaders participating in it but it was the state Congress leaders and Kerala Pradesh Congress Committee (KPCC) which had problems when he attended a seminar and shared the stage with the chief minister.

Thomas said that it was one rule and norm for him, while this did not apply to others.

“When I attended the national seminar, I was told that at a time when our workers were being attacked in the SilverLine protest, I shared the stage with the CM. So what happened during iftar? Is it OK that VD Satheesan is sharing the stage with the CM? I wanted to bring this to the notice of AICC," he said.

Satheesan though said that he is not going to give any explanation to those who do not understand the meaning of iftar. He added that he did not have any direction from the party to not host such an event.

Thomas in his letter also said that party legislator PC Vishnunadh had participated in an AIYF national seminar in Alappuzha. “Was he given permission to attend the seminar? Are all restrictions only for me?" he asked.

Vishnunadh said that there was no direction for him from the party to not participate and what Thomas said was contrary to facts.

KV Thomas has been at loggerheads with the state leadership and KPCC after he was asked by them not to attend a CPI(M) seminar in Kannur on Centre-state relations.

Defying the party direction, Thomas had attended the event and also heaped praises on CM Vijayan.

Following this, KPCC president K Sudhakaran had criticised Thomas harshly and also sent a letter to the All India Congress Committee (AICC), urging strict action.

Thomas was also served a show-cause notice, to which he responded. The state leadership is of the opinion that there should be stringent action against the 75-year-old.

