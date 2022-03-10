Dr. Pallavi Patel Election Result 2022 LIVE Updates

Live election result status of key candidate Dr. Pallavi Patel of SP in the 2022 Uttar Pradesh Assembly / Vidhan Sabha elections. Check here if Dr. Pallavi Patel has won or lost, is leading or is trailing.

Pallavi Patel is the sister of Anupriya Patel, whose Apna Dal (S) has allied with the BJP. Pallavi and her mother Krushna Patel represent another faction of the Apna Dal, known as Apna Dal (Kameravadi). The party is in alliance with the Samajwadi Party this time. Pallavi Patel has been fielded on an SP ticket from Sirathu Assembly seat against UP Deputy Chief Minister Keshav Prasad Maurya.

According to the election affidavit submitted with the Election Commission of India Dr. Pallavi Patel is 41 years of age and her educational qualifications are: Graduate. She has declared total assests of Rs 3.4 crore and total liabilies of Rs 8.9 lakh.

Advertisement

Follow the LIVE updating tables on this page to track the latest results updates of Dr. Pallavi Patel contesting on a SP ticket from Sirathu constituency.

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Assembly Elections Live Updates here.