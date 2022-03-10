Home » News » Politics » Dr. Pallavi Patel Election Result 2022 LIVE Updates

Dr. Pallavi Patel Election Result 2022 LIVE Updates

Live election result status of key candidate Dr. Pallavi Patel of SP in the 2022 Uttar Pradesh Assembly / Vidhan Sabha elections. Check if Dr. Pallavi Patel has won or lost, is leading or is trailing.

Pallavi Patel is the sister of Anupriya Patel, whose Apna Dal (S) has allied with the BJP. Pallavi and her mother Krushna Patel represent another faction of the Apna Dal, known as Apna Dal (Kameravadi). The party is in alliance with the Samajwadi Party this time. Pallavi Patel has been fielded on an SP ticket from Sirathu Assembly seat against UP Deputy Chief Minister Keshav Prasad Maurya.

SirathuElection Results

  • 2022 Results
Party
Candidate Name
BJP
Keshav Prasad Maurya
SP
Dr. Pallavi Patel
BSP
Munsab Ali
INC
Seema Devi
BJMP
Dhiraj Kumar
LKD
Rajendra Sonkar (Panna Bhai)
SHS
Rajesh Kumar
SKPA
Vijay Kumar
AAP
Vishnu Kumar
RSP
Shatrujeet Pal
AIMIM
Sher Mohammad
RUPA
Sanjiv Kumar Panda
SDU
Gyan Singh
IND
Arvind Singh
IND
Chheddu
IND
Jeetendra Kumar
IND
Pradeep Kumar
IND
Virendra Kumar Sahu
  • Graduate and above
  • Criminal cases
  • Assets more than Rs 1 cr
  • Deposit Forfeited

According to the election affidavit submitted with the Election Commission of India Dr. Pallavi Patel is 41 years of age and her educational qualifications are: Graduate. She has declared total assests of Rs 3.4 crore and total liabilies of Rs 8.9 lakh.

Follow the LIVE updating tables on this page to track the latest results updates of Dr. Pallavi Patel contesting on a SP ticket from Sirathu constituency.

