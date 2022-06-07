Driving a Tractor, Andhra CM Launches Yantra Seva Scheme, Flags Off Tractor Distribution

Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy launched YSR Yantra Seva Scheme and flagged off the mega distribution of tractors and combine harvesters on Tuesday at Chuttugunta Centre in Guntur district.

Addressing the gathering, the Chief Minister said that 3,800 tractors and 320 combined harvesters are being made available at Rythu Bharosa Centres (RBKs) across the state and as part of the initiative, he credited a subsidy of Rs 175 crore to 5,260 farmer group bank accounts through DBT.

He said that the government is providing a 40 percent subsidy and providing loans for 50 percent of the machinery cost, and the remaining 10 percent can be paid by the farmer’s group.

Asserting that the government is committed to farmer welfare, the CM said that 10,750 RBKs were brought to assist the farmer fraternity from seed to sale, and farm equipment like tractors, and harvesters were also made available.

The Chief Minister said that 10,750 YSR Yantra Seva Centres will be set up at each RBK level at a cost of Rs 2,016 crore and 1,615 harvesters will be made available at the cluster level where the paddy cultivation will be high.

Taking a dig at the previous government, the Chief Minister pointed out that no tractors were given to farmers during TDP rule, except for resorting to scams in the name of the scheme.

Later, giving a feast for the eyes, Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy drove a tractor, wearing a green scarf that gave completeness to the symbolic farmer’s attire.

Meanwhile, the Chief Minister also inaugurated the Jindal Waste to Energy Plant in Kondaveedu of Palnadu district and unveiled the pylon installed at the plant. On this occasion, he also planted a sapling at the unit. Further, he unveiled a pylon of Jagananna Haritha Nagaralu in Kondaveedu.

Minister Thaneti Vanita, Peddireddy Ramachandra Reddy, Ambati Rambabu and other officials were present at the events.

