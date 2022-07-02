Ahead of the presidential elections, West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee said that NDA candidate Droupadi Murmu’s chances are better in the elections.

“Now we know Droupadi Murmu’s chances are better because of developments in Maharashtra. We will go by what opposition parties say: BJP didn’t discuss with us before announcing their candidate for Presidential elections. They should have taken our suggestions…then we could have considered," she said in an interview with ANI.

The opposition looks weaker than ever now after the fall of Uddhav Thackeray led Congress-NCP-Shiv Sena government in Maharashtra which was among the very few states without a BJP majority. This fall happened after a rebellion within the Sena.

Advertisement

Rebel leader Eknath Shinde has formed a government with BJP in Maharashtra, with him as the Chief Minister and BJP’s Devender Fadnavis as Deputy CM.

The opposition candidate is Yashwant Sinha, the vice president of TMC and an avid critic of the Modi government.

BJP’s Droupadi Murmu has an edge when it comes to numbers, opposition parties like YSRCP of Jagan Mohan Reddy, BJD of Naveen Patnaik, BSP of Mayawati and Shiromi Akali Dal have already extended their support as reported by Times Now.

Similarly, the Jharkhand Mukti Morcha (JMM), an ally of Congress in Jharkhand, is expected to support Murmu. Earlier this month, Jharkhand chief minister and JMM leader Hemant Soren said that he will decide on the issue when he meets with Union Minister Amit Shah.

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News, watch Top Videos and Live TV here.