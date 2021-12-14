Drugs Case: Letter 'Written' by ADGP Stuns Channi-led Punjab Govt; Probe Ordered

The Punjab government has found itself in a tight spot over the leakage of a letter purportedly written by a top police officer probing the contentious drugs case with Chief Minister Charanjit Singh Channi announcing a probe.

The Channi administration was rocked by the leakage of the confidential letter written by ADGP and head of Bureau of Investigation SK Asthana to DGP Iqbal Preet Singh Sahota, citing legal hurdles in conducting reinvestigation in drugs cases against a senior Akali leader. The Punjab government, which has been under pressure from PCC Chief Navjot Singh Sidhu for arresting the Alkali leader, was left red-faced by the leakage of the letter.

On Tuesday, Chief Minister Channi said that an FIR will be filed in the letter leakage case and a thorough investigation will be carried out. The letter written by Asthana on December 11 before proceeding on medical leave gives a reprieve to the leader against whom the Congress regime under Channi wanted a reinvestigation in drugs cases.

In the 40-page letter, Asthana pointed out that no investigation or reinvestigation could be carried out against the leader without permission of the High Court. Asthana has expressed ‘apprehension’ that further investigation shall require appropriate order by the High Court as the trials were conducted before the Special CBI Court. The letter has also raised questions over the earlier SIT probe being conducted by senior officer Harpreet Singh Sidhu stating that he should have recused himself from any probe involving the leader as both were related. Sidhu has refuted the claim.

Caught in a bind, the Chhani government was now contemplating replacing Asthana with another officer as head of the Bureau of Investigation. The Bureau of Investigation has seen several heads being changed in the last few months even as Sidhu was building up pressure for the government to act on the drugs case. The party insiders said that Sidhu has been holding confabulations with his supporting MLAs to seek more pressure on the government to act in the drugs case.

They said that the issue could snowball into a major headache for the Channi government as an officer after an officer had expressed apprehensions over arresting a senior Akali dal leader in the case, something that Sidhu has been raising at several public rallies.

