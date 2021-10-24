Drugs Will Become Sugar Powder if Shah Rukh Joins BJP, Says Maharashtra Min Bhujbal

Maharashtra Minister Chhagan Bhujbal on Saturday mocked the BJP over the cruise ship drugs bust case, in which film superstar Shah Rukh Khan's son Aryan is one of the arrested accused, and said "drugs would become sugar powder" if the actor joined the saffron party.

A massive consignment of drugs was seized in Mundra Port in Gujarat, but instead of probing this case, the Narcotics Control Bureau, a Central agency, was hounding Shah Rukh Khan, he alleged.

"Drugs will become sugar powder if Shah Rukh Khan joins the BJP," the senior NCP leader quipped. Bhujbal, who was speaking at a Samta Parishad-NCP function here, also said the Maharashtra government had got an ordinance passed on OBC quota but a BJP functionary had challenged it in court.

He demanded to know if the BJP was against giving reservations to Other Backward Classes.

