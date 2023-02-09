After days of ruckus in Parliament and Congress leader Rahul Gandhi’s fiery speech linking businessman Gautam Adani’s rise with the BJP, it was now the government’s turn to shut down the Opposition and put it on the back foot.

Replying to the debate on the Motion of Thanks on the President’s Address in the Lok Sabha yesterday and Rajya Sabha on Thursday, Prime Minister Narendra Modi launched an all-out attack on the Opposition, mainly Congress, blaming it for losing out on opportunities from 2004-14, financial scams and terror attacks.

Here are the top 10 quotes from PM Modi’s Explosive Speeches which sent ripples in the Congress camp:

INFLATION, SCAMS, TERROR ATTACKS…: PM ON UPA REGIME

PM Modi said that inflation remained in double digits, and scams like 2G, the Commonwealth Games and a number of terror attacks took place across the country in ten years of the UPA regime. The Prime Minister referred to the ten years of the UPA government as a “decade of scams, the lost decade".

‘Drunk in Arrogance, Abusing Modi…’: PM Modi on Congress

PM Modi said those who are drunk in arrogance and think that only they have the knowledge, feel that only by abusing Modi will a way come out, that only through false, nonsensical mudslinging on Modi will a path be paved. It has been 22 years, they still have a misapprehension, he added.

People’s Trust is My Shield… Your Lies Can’t Pierce This: PM

PM Modi said that the people’s trust in Modi was not born out of newspaper headlines, not through faces on TV. (I have) given my life, every moment of mine for the people of the country, for the glorious future of the country. I have the protective shield of the trust of 140 crore countrymen and you cannot penetrate this shield with your lies, he said.

Why Not Nehru as Surname, PM Modi Asks in Stinging Attack on Gandhis

In a stinging attack on the Gandhi family, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday asked why they did not use “Nehru" as their surname and said India is not a slave to any family. “Some had problems with the names of schemes of government and Sanskrit words in the names. I read in a report that 600 govt schemes were in the Gandhi-Nehru family’s name…I don’t understand why people from their generation don’t keep Nehru as their surname, what’s the fear and shame?" he asked.

Ground has Slipped Under Your Feet: PM Modi on Shrinking Cong’s Base

Taking a dig at Congress’s shrinking electoral base, PM Modi quoted poet Dushyant Kumar: “Tumhaare paanv ke neeche koi zameen nahin, kamaal ye hai ki phir bhi tumhein yaqeen nahin (The ground has slipped from under your feet, the incredible thing is you still don’t realise this)."

‘Indira Hit Half-century..’: PM Says Cong Dismissed 90 Elected State Govts

PM Modi alleged former prime ministers Jawaharlal Nehru and Indira Gandhi brought down state governments as per their whims and fancies. “Which party did use Article 356 for 90 times? 90 times elected governments were dismissed? A Prime Minister used Article 356 for 50 times. She hit a half-century. Her name is Indira Gandhi. She dismissed state governments 50 times. In Kerala, Pt Nehru didn’t like the left government and he dismissed the government within some years," he said.

‘Country has Rejected Them’: PM Modi’s dig at Congress

PM Modi said the people of the country have rejected the Congress party and punished them from time to time. “The country is with us and people have rejected the Congress party and punished them from time to time. Had the Congress worked with good intentions for tribals, I would not have to work so hard in the third decade of 21st century," he said.

Cong Did Nothing for Poor in 4 Decades: PM Modi

PM Modi said Congress used to say ‘Gareebi Hatao’ but did nothing for over 4 decades. “As against them, we work hard to meet the expectations and aspirations of the people of the country. Our priority is the common public, and this is the reason we made LPG connections available to 25 crore families in the country," he said.

They Only Dug Holes: PM Modi on Congress Govts

PM Modi said Congress might have the intention to build a foundation, as claimed by Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge, but they only dug holes during their tenure.

PM Modi Cites Harvard’S ‘Rise And Fall of Congress’ Study

PM Modi cited a study at Harvard University on ‘Rise and fall of India’s Congress Party’ and said many more universities will study the collapse of the party and those responsible for it. “Some people here have a craze for Harvard studies. During Covid, it was said that there will be a case study on the devastation in India. Over the years an important study has been done at Harvard and the subject of the study is the ‘Rise and fall of India’s Congress Party’," he said a day after Rahul Gandhi’s remarks that there should be research by business schools like Harvard on “how to use the power of the Government to build individual businesses".

