'Dumdaar Sarkar' Must for Development of UP, Only BJP-led Govt Can Guarantee It: Adityanath

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Tuesday said a ‘dumdaar sarkar’ (strong government) was a must for the all-round development of the state and only a BJP-led dispensation could guarantee it to the people. “Yogi will do everything to make your life easier under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi," Adityanath said, asserting that he will work for the welfare of all. On governments led by other parties, he said the people have been a witness to the workings of three governments led by the Samajwadi Party (SP), Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP) and the BJP.

“You must have noticed the difference (among these dispensations). The previous governments failed to provide safety and security to people, risked youths’ lives and looted money meant for development," the chief minister claimed. “Their governance was extremely poor… whereas we have ensured safety and security of every citizen while carrying out development programmes as well as welfare schemes for the poor and the needy with total transparency. They provided power after looking at people’s faces, while we provide electricity to everyone," he said. Adityanath said his government provided 5 lakh government jobs in the last five years, and if it is elected again, it would give a job to every family. He said none of the earlier governments would have built a Ram temple in Ayodhya which was pending for five centuries.

Advertisement

Continuing his attack against the SP in Siddharthnagar’s Kapilvastu and Domariyaganj constituencies, Adityanath accused the party of sheltering criminals and goons. “The SP blatantly supports criminals. It is evident from the fact that the SP leaders visit houses of murderers and not of victims. They do not care about the sufferings of the people," the chief minister claimed.

He said his government has made the state safer while ensuring its development and asserted that women and daughters are blessing the BJP in abundance. Adityanath greeted the people on the occasion of Maha Shivratri and compared the current situation with that prevailing five years ago, claiming that only riots took place in the past.

“There are no riots today, only ‘Kanwar Yatra’ passes through the state with chants of ‘Har Har Bum Bum’," he added. The chief minister alleged that for the Samajwadi Party development meant building boundaries of cemeteries but development for the BJP government it meant providing water, power, ration etc at the doorsteps of people. “We’ll give smartphones and tablets to two crore youths," he said.

Advertisement

Addressing rallies in Tulsipur and Utraula assembly seats of Balrampur, Adityanath said the district was the ‘karmbhoomi’ of the former prime minister Atal Bihari Vajpayee and it was touching new heights of development under the BJP government. Attacking the SP, he alleged, “The sentiments of our government are with every section of the society but the Samajwadi Party’s support base comprises terrorists." Bulldozers are being used to construct roads as well as to extort money from mafias, he said, adding that when leaders of the SP and the BSP hear about bulldozers they panick.

“They (opposition) have already made arrangements for their foreign escape on March 11. They have booked their tickets because they know the result. Some (will flee) to England, some to Australia, and the remaining to Nepal," he claimed, adding that patrolling has been increased on Nepal border and they would not be able to escape.

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Assembly Elections Live Updates here.