'During My Tenure, No Terrorists Could Enter Within 100 km of Srinagar': Satya Pal Malik on Civilian Killings

Condemning the recent killing of civilians, former governor of Jammu and Kashmir, Satya Pal Malik said terrorists didn’t dare to enter within the 50-100 kms range of Srinagar during his tenure. This statement by Malik, who is now Governor of Meghalaya, comes after 11 people, including members of minorities and non-local workmen, lost their lives in shootings targeting civilians in Jammu and Kashmir this month.

On Sunday, terrorists had shot dead two workers from Bihar and injured another after barging into their accommodation in Kulgam in south Kashmir.

“During my tenure as Governor of Jammu and Kashmir, no terrorists could enter within the 50-100 kms range of Srinagar. But now, terrorists are killing poor people in Srinagar. This is really saddening," ANI quoted Malik as saying during an event on Sunday in Rajasthan’s Jhunjhunu district.

However, Jammu and Kashmir Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha on Sunday vowed to avenge every drop of civilians’ blood by hunting down terrorists and their sympathisers. Sinha said attempts are being made to disrupt the peace and socio-economic progress of Jammu and Kashmir and the individual growth of people, and reiterated the commitment to the fast-paced development of the Union territory.

“I pay my heartfelt tributes to the martyr civilians and condolences to the bereaved families. We’ll hunt down terrorists, their sympathisers and avenge every drop of innocent civilians’ blood," Sinha said in his monthly radio programme ‘Awaam ki Awaaz’.

Meanwhile, Union Home Minister Amit Shah discussed various security issues, including the recent killing of civilians in Jammu and Kashmir, in a meeting with state police and central armed police forces chiefs in Delhi on Monday, officials said.

(with inputs from PTI)

